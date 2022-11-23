Rick and Morty Team Details Process Behind Season 6's Meta Episode

Rick and Morty has finally returned to Adult Swim with new episodes after taking an extended hiatus for the last few weeks, and the team behind the series has detailed the process behind Season 6's big meta episode with a special new video! Season 6 got off to a remotely subdued start compared to previous seasons as it limited its exploration of the multiverse in favorite of more single universe based episodes. But this all changed with its first episode back as the titular duo broke free out of the series and started to explore a new metanarrative filled space.

Rick and Morty's Season 6 episode, "Full Meta Jackrick" definitely had some major points to make about the way the series uses its meta commentary along with how other shows might be doing in, so it was a lot for fans to absorb. In the special Inside the Episode video for Adult Swim, co-executive producer Albro Lundy, showrunner Scott Marder, and director Lucas Gray broke down their takes on making this meta filled episode land the way it did. Check it out below:

What Happens in Rick and Morty Season 6's Meta Episode?

Speaking about "Full Meta Jackrick," Lundy revealed that the character Previous Leon is one that they had wanted to be using for quite a long time, but introducing him to the series would lead to a huge shake up. But what made the episode stick and work ultimately is using the author of The Hero a Thousand Faces, Joseph Campbell, as a real character in the story as not only a reflection of co-creator Dan Harmon's writing style, but having Harmon voice him himself helped it all gel together.

READ MORE: Rick and Morty Season 6 Escapes the Fourth Wall in Newest Episode | Rick and Morty Calls Out South Park in Newest Episode

Speaking towards Story Lord's return, director Lucas Gray noted that they wanted to highlight how much control the villain had within the meta world compared to his arrival in the more mundane real world. They wanted to highlight the villain's power while emphasizing that more mundane role he ends up having later. But what did you think of Rick and Morty's big meta episode of the season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!