Rick and Morty's New Voice Actors Get Mixed Reactions From Fans
Rick and Morty fans are split over the new series voice actors after the Season 7 premiere.
Rick and Morty returned for season 7 with a pivotal challenge resting on its shoulders: introducing a new set of voice actors to replace series co-creator Justin Roiland. Now the new set of Rick and Morty voice actors have been revealed, with Ian Cardoni as the new voice of Rick, and Harry Belden as the new voice of Morty. The Rick and Morty Season 7 premiere also focused on one of Roiland's side characters Mr. Poopybutthole, who was voiced by actor John Allen.
While fans are generally happy to have Rick and Morty back, the Season 7 premiere has clearly generated a range of split opinions about the new voice actors. Some fans are taking to the change without incident, others are claiming that this is the death knell for Rick and Morty as we know it. In between those two extremes are fans who are struggling to even discern if the voices are new yet, and those who are splitting finer hairs of ranking each new voice actor individually.
Check out what Rick and Morty and Morty fans are saying about the new voice actors after the Season 7 premiere:
New Rick & Morty Voices Are TRASH
Has anybody heard the new Rick & Morty voices yet? @adultswim have officially ruined that show forever. pic.twitter.com/lLCWAublGT— The Borden Asylum_Official (@BordenThe) October 15, 2023
the new rick & morty voices are TRASH 😭pic.twitter.com/XBxu3JH4R5— Let's Get Wasted (@letsgetwasted__) October 16, 2023
Bring Roiland Back or END IT.
@RickandMorty @adultswim The new voices for Rick, Morty, and side characters that Justin Roiland voiced sound awful. Especially Mr poopy butthole. Why even ruin the show like this? Just end it or figure out how to bring Justin back.— Raymonoodl3z (@raymonoodl3z) October 16, 2023
Hear No Difference At All
Was a little nervous about the new voice cast of Rick & Morty with Justin Roiland gone but the new voice actors sound exactly the same— Karl Havoc (@OmarLittle1014) October 16, 2023
Just Takes Some Getting Used To
Rick & Morty are so fucking back! Season 7 premiere was the most fun I’ve had watching a premiere in a LONG while! The new voices will of course take some getting use to, but overall they’re doing a great job. Excited to see where this season goes!— TinyToyTiger (@ArteiceTB) October 16, 2023
Good Start
New szn of Rick & Morty started off pretty good. Couldn't tell a difference with R&M voices this ep. Not sure if it's still Justin for this ep or not. If not, new voice actors are doing an amazing job so far, good casting.— Lateral Thought (@0Contraa) October 16, 2023
Some Work, Some Don't
Watching this new Rick & Morty episode, the new voices for the characters doing a very, VERY good job, that it feels like Roiland himself
But other characters he voiced also have new ones, and they don't sound as good. (Looking right at you, Mr. Poopy Butthole's new voice)— AlphaKingMeow 🪶🐙🦈🔎🥐🍙 (@cedric_alpha) October 16, 2023
New Voices Are Working, Show Isn't
The new voices are fine but new Rick & Morty continues to just be incredibly mediocre at best— Charlotte Witch 🏳️⚧️🎃 (@CharlJohnston) October 16, 2023
What About SEAN?!
Look, the new Rick & Morty guys are fine. But I want to know why they have a personal vendetta against Sean Kelly. They want 2 people? Fine! At least hire him to do ONE of the voices! They even hired a THIRD guy to voice Mr. Poopybutthole and STILL didn't use him!— Stephen (@Fuzunga) October 16, 2023
Opposite of My Trailer Reaction
Watching new Rick & Morty and the voices are the reverse of what I thought they were from the trailer. Rick's new voice sounds good and Morty's new voice sounds.........like I can tell the difference— Bojack Fan Account (@Cam_Unstoppable) October 16, 2023
Was There Enough HYPE?
I couldn't care less about Rick & Morty anymore, but I am genuinely surprised by the lack of hype here regarding tonight's season premiere and the new voice actors for the titular characters.
Is R&M starting to lose its steam?— Dynamite Soldier (@SoldierDynamite) October 16, 2023
Some fans are questioning whether or not there was enough excitement and hype around this Rick and Morty premiere, and if that says something about the show's vitality.