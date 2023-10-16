Rick and Morty's New Voice Actors Get Mixed Reactions From Fans

Rick and Morty fans are split over the new series voice actors after the Season 7 premiere.

By Kofi Outlaw

Rick and Morty returned for season 7 with a pivotal challenge resting on its shoulders: introducing a new set of voice actors to replace series co-creator Justin Roiland. Now the new set of Rick and Morty voice actors have been revealed, with Ian Cardoni as the new voice of Rick, and Harry Belden as the new voice of Morty. The Rick and Morty Season 7 premiere also focused on one of Roiland's side characters Mr. Poopybutthole, who was voiced by actor John Allen.

While fans are generally happy to have Rick and Morty back, the Season 7 premiere has clearly generated a range of split opinions about the new voice actors. Some fans are taking to the change without incident, others are claiming that this is the death knell for Rick and Morty as we know it. In between those two extremes are fans who are struggling to even discern if the voices are new yet, and those who are splitting finer hairs of ranking each new voice actor individually. 

Check out what Rick and Morty and Morty fans are saying about the new voice actors after the Season 7 premiere: 

New Rick & Morty Voices Are TRASH

Least surprising reaction to get from the Internet – but here it is.

Bring Roiland Back or END IT.

Of course, there is THIS opinion that's been floating around, ever since the announcement that Justin Roiland was out of Rick and Morty.

Hear No Difference At All

Some fans don't hear any difference at all in the new voices for Rick and Morty – and that's exactly what the show producers and Adult Swim want.

Just Takes Some Getting Used To

Some fans are willing to be flexible.

Good Start

Other fans aren't willing to make an overall judgment just yet. They need to see more eps to really know if this change works.

Some Work, Some Don't

Some of the more fox-eared fans are praising the hard work done to secure great replacements for Roiland's Rick and Morty, but criticize the lack of same effort in getting new voices for Roiland's other characters – like Mr. Poopybutthole.

New Voices Are Working, Show Isn't

Here's a take: the new Rick and Morty voices aren't the problem – the show losing overall quality is.

What About SEAN?!

TikToker Sean Kelly (aka "mortysays") is an icon within the Rick and Morty fandom for doing impressions of Roiland characters that are indistinguishable from the real thing. And yet, the makers of the show haven't tapped into the obvious vein of using him to replace Roiland. Why? You tell us...

Opposite of My Trailer Reaction

The trailer for Rick and Morty Season 7 didn't do the new voice actors any favors, but oddly, the Season 7 premiere turned out to be a totally different experience.

Was There Enough HYPE?

Some fans are questioning whether or not there was enough excitement and hype around this Rick and Morty premiere, and if that says something about the show's vitality.

