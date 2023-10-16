Rick and Morty's New Voice Actors Get Mixed Reactions From Fans

Rick and Morty returned for season 7 with a pivotal challenge resting on its shoulders: introducing a new set of voice actors to replace series co-creator Justin Roiland. Now the new set of Rick and Morty voice actors have been revealed, with Ian Cardoni as the new voice of Rick, and Harry Belden as the new voice of Morty. The Rick and Morty Season 7 premiere also focused on one of Roiland's side characters Mr. Poopybutthole, who was voiced by actor John Allen.

While fans are generally happy to have Rick and Morty back, the Season 7 premiere has clearly generated a range of split opinions about the new voice actors. Some fans are taking to the change without incident, others are claiming that this is the death knell for Rick and Morty as we know it. In between those two extremes are fans who are struggling to even discern if the voices are new yet, and those who are splitting finer hairs of ranking each new voice actor individually.

Check out what Rick and Morty and Morty fans are saying about the new voice actors after the Season 7 premiere: