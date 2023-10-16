Rick and Morty Fans are Loving Season 7's Premiere

Rick and Morty is finally back in action for Season 7 of the series, and the first episode of the new season on Adult Swim is already a hit with fans! Rick and Morty Season 7 is kicking off a new era of the animated series in all sorts of ways both in front of and behind the scenes, and that means fans are ready to see what the new episodes have in store. But before the new season tackles any of the series' major franchise stories, it's got to follow up on one of the big teases from the series' past.

As Rick and Morty Season 7's premiere eschews any major follow up on everything happening with Rick Prime, Rick ends up gathering his old friends for an intervention of Mr. Poopybutthole. But when this doesn't exactly go as initially planned, it turns into a giant party episode with Hugh Jackman, the Predator, and all sorts of twists before it all came to an end for Mr. Poopybutthole's story for now.

