Rick and Morty Fans are Loving Season 7's Premiere
Rick and Morty fans are loving seeing the series back for Season 7.
Rick and Morty is finally back in action for Season 7 of the series, and the first episode of the new season on Adult Swim is already a hit with fans! Rick and Morty Season 7 is kicking off a new era of the animated series in all sorts of ways both in front of and behind the scenes, and that means fans are ready to see what the new episodes have in store. But before the new season tackles any of the series' major franchise stories, it's got to follow up on one of the big teases from the series' past.
As Rick and Morty Season 7's premiere eschews any major follow up on everything happening with Rick Prime, Rick ends up gathering his old friends for an intervention of Mr. Poopybutthole. But when this doesn't exactly go as initially planned, it turns into a giant party episode with Hugh Jackman, the Predator, and all sorts of twists before it all came to an end for Mr. Poopybutthole's story for now.
Read on to see what fans are saying about Rick and Morty Season 7's premiere, and let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
So Many Emotions
I'M LAUGHINGGG, CRYING, ALL OF IT. They're so bad against the Predator 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 even while on drugs #RickandMorty pic.twitter.com/WoKJx9HMBj— ⊹˚₊🫧💚💜🫧₊˚⊹˚🏜️🌃 🌴旦~🌴🏙️🏜️ (@HazelfartLatte) October 16, 2023
A Life Lesson
#rickAndMorty was such a life lesson tonight. Like, Mr. Poopybutthole had all of the traits of a loser (wife cheated, no control, fake friends, etc.), but he didn't feel it until he took the pill. So, when was he an actual loser? When he lived the social requirement or felt it?— Charlene (@SomeDataChick) October 16, 2023
Wait...the Predator???
The predator lmao #RickandMorty on [adult swim]— Anthony M (@ant3YT94) October 16, 2023
That's Wolverine Alright!
Hugh Jackman doing Caribbean Queen 😭😭 #RickAndMorty— puma (@Puma213) October 16, 2023
OMG
OH MY GODDD- !!!! #RickandMorty pic.twitter.com/NYJlzsPSzg— Libra Szn 😈Khari the Night Ɓrother ⚖️ (@jikharidarden) October 16, 2023
It's Birddaughter! And She's Safe!
#RickAndMorty pic.twitter.com/AI8QKxQ41A— @badgerclops.bsky.social (@BadgercIops) October 16, 2023
Are the Changes Noticeable?
Morty’s voice change is definitely more noticeable than Ricks #RickAndMorty— FOG Play & Review (@fog_review) October 16, 2023
Squanchy's Squanchin' Again!
SQUANCH! YOU'RE ALIVE!!#RickandMorty— Oscar Smith #SupportTheSAGAFTRA (@OscarSm61194655) October 16, 2023
It's Back in Action!
Time to watch the #Season7 premiere of #RickAndMorty. So excited for this show to be back. #Episode1 #EpisodeOne #Rick #Morty #SeasonSeven pic.twitter.com/o19OehPSKY— Jeremy Wilkinson (@spiderdude97) October 16, 2023