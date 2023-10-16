Rick and Morty Season 7 Premiere Recap With Spoilers

Rick and Morty Season 7 is finally here, so here's everything that went down during the first episode of the new season! Rick and Morty Season 6 ended with some massive implications for the future. Not only has there been some major shake ups behind the scenes, but the end of the previous season teased that Rick Prime would serve as the new overarching villain for the series moving forward. With the new season picking up right after this reveal, there is actually something else important the series needs to address before moving on, how Mr. Poopybutthole is doing after we saw him last.

Last time we had seen Mr. Poopybutthole he had broken both of his legs after trying to exercise and get control back over his life, and Rick and Morty Season 7 teased we'd be seeing the character return for the new episodes to follow up that last terrible status update. And as the title suggests, we've gotten that much needed update. Here's everything that happened in "How Poopy Got His Poop Back."

What Happens in Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 1?

The Smith Family begins to question when a house guest of theirs will leave as they are beginning to overstay their welcome, this is revealed to be Mr. Poopybutthole who is fallen on even harder times since we've last seen him as he explains that his life really went downhill since Beth shot him in his first appearance. Following the cold open, Rick reveals he's made no progress in finding Rick Prime just yet and Morty tells him that Rick needs to get Mr. Poopybutthole to leave.

When Rick's initial plan of trying to invent robot ghosts to scare Poopybutthole away, he begrudgingly agrees to an intervention for Poopybutthole. He refuses it to call it as such and recruits his friends Birdperson (who is revealed to have saved Birddaughter since his last appearance in Season 6), Squanchy (who's not dead), Gearface, and even Gene (whose lawnmower keeps running after Rick takes him away).

When they hang out, Poopybutthole reveals he's been keeping tabs on his ex-wife and even hires a Predator to track her while he's under a restraining order. Poopybutthole then reveals it's his birthday, and Rick and the others decide to party and help celebrate Poopybutthole instead as it's made him happy when he's already on the end of his rope. Although this all started with wanting to talk to Poopybutthole about his drinking, they each end up drinking more and partying instead.

When heading to a club full of honey and bees, they come across Hugh Jackman, who's revealed to be married to Gene's cousin. Inviting all of them to party with him, Gene warns them that Hugh parties hard without limitations. After taking some mystery pills, the group then heads to Jackman's house (filled with X-Men memorabilia) completely out of their gourds. When Jackman hears about Poopybutthole wanting to get his ex-wife back, they all want to go get her.

Rick refuses this, however, and they end up fighting over the fact that Poopybutthole doesn't seem to see Rick as his friend. Even going as far as pretending it was his birthday to get out of the intervention, Poopybutthole, Jackman and the others head to his ex-wife's house. Rick instead heads back to his lab, and after talking with a failed robot ghost he tried to make earlier, he decides to rejoin Poopybutthole's group. Wanting to see it through all the way after bringing all of them out there, Rick decides to help.

It's revealed that Poopybutthole's ex-wife is actually know dating the Predator investigator that Poopybutthole had sent after her. Taking his son from her house, the Predator is now hunting all of them down in a forest. Poopybutthole ends up getting them caught when he opens a can of beer, so a fight ensues with Rick's drunk friends all instantly losing. Rick joins the fight and is on an equal level with the Predator thanks to all of his gadgets.

It turns the tide and they're nearly going to kill the Predator until Poopybutthole stops them. Seeing his son scared, he decides that's at least best that his ex-wife and son are being taken care of when he gets his life together. But while Poopybutthole is sorry, his ex-wife then decides she and the Predator are a happy family. It's until Hugh Jackman comes along and takes out the Predator in a surprise attack that it takes a turn. But afterwards, it's a new sunrise.

Rick and the others look out at the sunrise as they all say goodbye to one another, and Poopybutthole is more self-actualized than before as he prepares to get his life back to a good place. In the post-credits scene, it's revealed that Gene's lawnmower (that got left running after Rick took him away in the beinning) had been running ever since had been destroying the town until it runs out of gas (after killing one last person in a dramatic fashion).



What did you think of Rick and Morty's Season 7 premiere? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!