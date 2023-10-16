Rick and Morty: Mr. Poopybutthole New Voice Actor Revealed

Mr. Poopybutthole has returned to Rick and Morty for Season 7's premiere, and the new voice actor behind the fan favorite character has been revealed! Rick and Morty Season 7 made some big changes behind the scenes with Adult Swim cutting ties with former co-creator and voice behind the main duo, Justin Roiland, ahead of the new episodes. But while Roiland was most notable for voicing the titular two characters, there are a number of smaller side characters Roiland had voiced that would need replacements as well. And alongside the announcement for the new Rick and Morty voice actors, Mr. Poopybutthole's new voice star has been announced as well.

Rick and Morty Season 7 premiered on Adult Swim, and it featured the first full episode for its new Rick and Morty voice actors, but also revealed a new voice for Mr. Poopybutthole. It was the character's first extended role in the series after popping up a few times over the years, and in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Rick and Morty showrunner Scott Marder revealed that an actor named John Allen provided the new voice for the fan-favorite, who "came in late in the game."

(Photo: Adult Swim)

Rick and Morty: Mr. Poopybutthole New Voice Explained

When asked whether new Rick Sanchez actor, Ian Cardoni, or new Morty actor, Harry Belden, would also be providing the new voices for Roiland's other characters like Mr. Poopybutthole, Marder explained that while they are happy for the duo to take on the smaller characters the time crunch they were under would have put more pressure on the new actors more so than they were already under, "We are happy for them to take on more of these smaller characters. In the time crunch we were in, it was a lot to ask either of them to fully take on Poopy as well because it's the most expanded role Poopy has had."

Elaborating further, Marder explained how they found a new actor for this expanded Mr. Poopybutthole role, "We ultimately found another guy, John Allen, who came in late in the game. He took pressure off of Ian and Harry who were both working on Poopy but it felt like too much for either of them to be doing him in an episode of the show that they had to completely re-do."

