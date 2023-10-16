Rick and Morty Season 7 Premiere Sees Rick Party With Hugh Jackman

Rick and Morty has returned to screens with Season 7 of the series on Adult Swim, and Hugh Jackman made a surprise appearance to party with Rick and his friends in the way only Jackman can! Rick and Morty Season 7 is touting itself as a bigger season than ever before as now that Rick Prime has been introduced to the series as a new villain, there are going to be all sorts of challenges ahead. But the premiere episode is more focused on handling a character who's been through some tough times as Rick really needs to be there for his friend, Mr. Poopybutthole.

Rick and Morty Season 7's premiere sees Rick reaching out to Mr. Poopybutthole as he's now in worse shape than ever before, and instead of having an intervention for his friend, they end up partying instead. Soon they come across Hugh Jackman (Deadpool 3, Logan, The Greatest Showman) in a club for bees, and it turns out that he's actually related by marriage to Rick's neighbor Gene. It's here that he invites Rick's group to party, and does so without limits.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

Hugh Jackman's Role in Rick and Morty Season 7

Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 1, "How Poopy Got His Poop Back," brings in Hugh Jackman towards the middle of the premiere as a heightened version of himself. Not only does he call his house the "Jack Shack," but he decorated it with X-Men memorabilia and nude portraits of himself (with Wolverine's claws to boot). As promised by Gene, Jackman ends up loading them up with a mystery drug and then tries to help Mr. Poopybutthole win his ex-wife back.

Trying to serenade his ex-wife with "Caribbean Queen (No More Love on the Run)," (which Jackman says he wrote), and ends up playing a crucial part in the finale when he surprisingly deals the final blow to a Predator Rick and the others fight before the episode comes to an end. As for Jackman, he exits their lives as quickly as he came into it after a party well done. A move that Mr. Poopybutthole points out will "put a bullet" in all future Wolverine appearances thanks to his appearance in Rick and Morty at all.

What did you think of Hugh Jackman showing up in Rick and Morty's Season 7 premiere? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!