Netflix Releases Touching ‘Rilakkuma and Kaoru’ Trailer

Netflix is moving full speed ahead with its anime vision, and the site is poised to expand its original takes this month. Not only will Netflix hit fans up with a brand-new Ultraman anime, but Rilakkuma will get its own series which looks downright adorable.

So, if you have not gotten to see the trailer for Rilakkuma and Kaoru, it is time you sat down for some feel-good emotions.

Over on Twitter, Netflix shared its first trailer for the Rilakkuma title. The animated series will be done via stop motion, and netizens admit they’re rather intrigued by the aesthetic so far.

What happens when your roommate is a stuffed bear who loves custard? Find out April 19 in the new anime series Rilakkuma and Kaoru, starring @lanacondor. pic.twitter.com/qtEqyicsnS — NX (@NXOnNetflix) March 19, 2019

“What happens when your roommate is a stuffed bear who loves custard? Find out April 19 in the new anime series Rilakkuma and Kaoru,” the post reads.

The trailer follows the lives of two characters, a young woman named Kaoru and her very adorable roommate Rilakkuma. The bear is plenty fluffy and lives alongside Kaoru in her small home, and Rilakkuma endeavors to help the young woman see the brighter parts of life even during her darkest lows.

Kaoru will be voiced by Lana Condor, a familiar talent to the Netflix community. The actress came onto the radar after appearing as Jubilee in the X-Men Cinematic Universe, but she recently shot into headlines thanks to her role in To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before as well as Alita: Battle Angel.

For those of you unfamiliar with Rilakkuma, the mascot is a famous one from Japan who is often compared with Hello Kitty. The fictional character was made by Aki Kondo for San-X, and they’ve since become a worldwide kawaii icon. Now, Netflix is looking to expand Rilakkuma’s future with some narrative fun funder director Masahito Kobayashia and writer Naoko Ogigami.

You can read the full synopsis of Rilakkuma and Kaoru here: “Kaoru’s unexpected new roomate is Rilakkuma, a bear with a zipper on its back that spends each day just lazing around — but it is impossible to hate.”

So, will you be watching this adorable slice-of-life series? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

