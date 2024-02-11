Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Exec Wants to Explore the Multiverse

In the past year, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have gotten a long-awaited glow up. The heroes pushed into the limelight last year when Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem went live. The animated feature earned praise from critics and fans alike. With a TV spin off in the works, all eyes are on the Ninja Turtles, and it seems one writer is eager to bring the TMNT Multiverse to the screen.

The update comes from Cartoon Base as the site spoke with Ron Corcillo recently. It was there the writer from Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was asked about the TMNT Multiverse, and he thinks a show could explore that complicated storyline... but there is a catch.

"The challenge is always merging different types of animation," Corcillo explained. "If we did one, it might have to involve other 2D animated versions of the Turtles, such as the original series and the 2003 series."

Of course, Corcillo is spot-on about the TMNT Multiverse. Over the decades, a ton projects have tackled the beloved heroes. From live-action projects to 3DCG models and 2D animation, the half-shell heroes have done it all. If the IP wanted to combine its past projects into a TMNT Multiverse special, well – the team would have to be clever in arranging the crossover. After all, no Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles project is alike, and they all have very different takes on the characters.

Corcillo helped bring Rise of the Teenage Mutant Turtles to life when it launched in July 2018. The show ran for two seasons, and fans praised the colorful series. These days, the IP has moved on to Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The upcoming show will premiere later this year on Paramount+, and it will follow the events of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

If you have not seen the latest iteration of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, you can find it easily enough. The movie is streaming on Paramount+ and can also be found on Digital Blu-ray or DVD.

What do you make of this latest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles pitch?