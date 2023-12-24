Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Script Released Online

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem arrived this year and while its time on the big screen was fairly limited, the film has been a hit on streaming and more than that, has been a critical success, drawing a near perfect Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes for its fresh and innovative take on the beloved and iconic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles that sill stays true to their origins. Now, fans can read the scrip from the film online which reveals some interesting differences between what's on the page and the fun improvisations that the actors came up with that helped bring the dynamics of the Turtles to life.

"Some of the best jokes, we don't understand," Evan Goldberg, who co-wrote the script with Seth Rogen, Jeff Rowe, Dan Hernandez, and Benji Samit told Deadline. "One of our main theories was that to record all of them together would make it way better because that's how teens are. They don't wait for people to finish their sentences. It had a domino effect. It affected the animation, how we framed it, how many people were in frame."

You can read the screenplay for yourself here.

Will There Be A Sequel to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem?

Shortly before Mutant Mayhem hit theaters, Paramount announced both a sequel and television show had been greenlit, further expanding on the revamped IP.

"In the nearly 40 years since Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles launched into the zeitgeist, it has entertained generations of fans and only continues to grow," Brian Robbins, CEO of Paramount Pictures, and Nickelodeon, said in July. "We are excited to grow TMNT's legacy in partnership with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg at Point Grey, and Jeff Rowe, who are innovating the franchise with their singular brand of humor and elevated storytelling for audiences everywhere, across virtually every platform."

Shredder Will Have a Major Role In The Sequel

"Shredder used to be the main villain before we pivoted away from that," Rowe said in a new chat with Empire Magazine. "They saved Joker for The Dark Knight."

Though Rowe wouldn't add much about Shredder's exact role in the follow-up, the filmmaker says the baddie will be much scarier than anything seen in the first film.

"The one thing I can say without spoiling anything is, [Shredder] needs to be 100 times scarier than Superfly – who is a credible villain, he's dangerous, he's strong, he seems like he could mess the Turtles up," Rowe added. "Shredder needs to be that, just significantly more."

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is also available to purchase or rent wherever digital movies are sold in addition to streaming on Paramount+.