The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Shares New Trailer, Poster

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse is kicking off a new arc with its run of episodes in Japan, and the anime is celebrating with a new trailer and poster! The Seven Deadly Sins' creator returned to the franchise with a new sequel series that picked up from where the original story left off, the first wave of episodes had premiered overseas last Fall. Now that the anime is making its way through its second wave of episodes as part of the Winter 2024 anime schedule, the anime has kicked off a promising new arc with both returning and new faces.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse is gearing up for a new wave of episodes, and some major familiar faces from the original series have made their debut. With the start of this new arc, Four Knights of the Apocalypse has released a new trailer (which you can check out in the video above) to help celebrate. To get a different idea of what to expect in the new wave of episodes for the anime, you can also check out the newest poster for The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse below.

How to Watch Four Knights of the Apocalypse

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse is currently further into its run of episodes in Japan, but you can currently catch up with the first half of the new anime series now streaming with Netflix. Maki Odaira directs the sequel anime for Telecom Animation Film and it features a central voice cast of Shou Komura as Percival, Akio Otsuka as Varghese, Kikunosuke Toya as Donny, Aino Shimada as Nasiens, Kanna Nakamura as Anghalad, and more.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse is teased as such, "Dive into an endless world, into a great destiny...Sequel to The Seven Deadly Sins! A story 16 years after the 'Holy War'! Percival is a kind-hearted boy who lives with his grandfather in a remote area called 'God's Finger.' However, the world did not allow such peace. An encounter with a mysterious knight changes their fate and reveals a shocking secret. The boy sets out on an endless journey. You can enjoy it even if you know The Seven Deadly Sins or not! The world's long-awaited exciting adventure fantasy!"

What do you think of this newest look at The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!