The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Releases New Opening, Ending: Watch

The Seven Deadly Sins' sequel anime has kickstarted a new cour for the anime with the start of the Winter 2024 anime schedule, and The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse has released a new opening and ending theme to help celebrate! The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse has been taking the franchise into the future with the premiere of the sequel last Fall in Japan, and now it's ready to launch a whole new wave of episodes together with the rest of the starting Winter 2024 anime schedule as it sparks a new arc.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse has premiered Episode 12 of the anime in Japan to help start its new arc for the year, and with it has debuted a new set of opening and ending theme sequences. The new opening theme is titled "Your Key" as performed by J01, and you can check it out in the video above. The new ending theme is titled "Unfinished" as performed by Zakinosuke, and you can find it in the video below. But beware of potential spoilers.

How to Watch Four Knights of the Apocalypse

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse might be in the middle of its second wave of episodes in Japan, but fans outside of Japan will be able to start the new sequel anime when it premieres with Netflix beginning on January 31st. Maki Odaira directs the sequel anime for Telecom Animation Film and it features a central voice cast of Shou Komura as Percival, Akio Otsuka as Varghese, Kikunosuke Toya as Donny, Aino Shimada as Nasiens, Kanna Nakamura as Anghalad, and more.

As for what to expect from the new anime, The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse is teased as such, "Dive into an endless world, into a great destiny...Sequel to The Seven Deadly Sins! A story 16 years after the 'Holy War'! Percival is a kind-hearted boy who lives with his grandfather in a remote area called 'God's Finger.' However, the world did not allow such peace. An encounter with a mysterious knight changes their fate and reveals a shocking secret. The boy sets out on an endless journey. You can enjoy it even if you know The Seven Deadly Sins or not! The world's long-awaited exciting adventure fantasy!"

