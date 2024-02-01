The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Is Now Streaming on Netflix

At last, the latest piece of The Seven Deadly Sins has made its way across the sea. Last year, The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse went live under the eyes of TMS Entertainment and Telecom Animation Film. Now, Netflix has brought the anime's first cour to its catalog, so fans can check out this anime sequel ASAP!

Right now, The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse is streaming episodes 1-11 on Netflix. You can check out the episodes so long as you have a plan with the streaming service. And of course, the first Seven Deadly Sins anime is still housed over on Netflix for anyone who needs a refresher.

If you are not familiar with this new anime, The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse is set years after the original anime's story ends. It tells the story of a kid named Percival as he learns he's fated to become one of four knights who bring the world to ruin. Hunted by nations, Percival is determined to change his fate, so he travels to find the other knights tied to his future with help from a knight named Lancelot.

Created in January 2021, The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse began shortly after creator Nakaba Suzuki brought the original series to a close. The Kodansha series is far from over as new chapters run regularly in Weekly Shonen Magazine. So if you want to read The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse, you can find it on the K-MANGA app that Kodansha launched last year.

Want to know more about The Seven Deadly Sins? No worries! You can read up on the synopsis for Four Knights of the Apocalypse here: "Percival has always lived with his grandfather on God's Finger, a remote haven that sits high above the clouds. And though he loves the simple life, he secretly longs for adventure. But Percival's life is changed forever when an intruder-who shares a shocking connection with him-tears away everything he's ever known.

With nothing left to do but chase down the one who took everything from him, Percival sets out on his own. During his journey, the sheltered boy discovers that there are a lot of things he doesn't know about normal life. Luckily, he meets friends along the way who can help him get by-but how will they react when they find out about Percival's destiny... and how it's connected to the end of the world?"

What do you think about this latest Netflix series? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!