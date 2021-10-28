RuPaul’s Drag Race Contestant Sports Creepy Junji Ito Cosplay

Fans are waiting for the next big anime adaptation from the horror mangaka Junji Ito, Uzumaki, which is set to arrive on Toonami next year, and it seems as though the creepy characters created by the master of terror have found their ways into some unique new avenues. One of the biggest contestants of RuPaul’s Drag Race has shared some startling new Cosplay of one of Ito’s most creepy creations, Slug Girl, who made an appearance in the animated series of The Junji Ito Collection and remains one of the most skin-crawling creatures of the mangaka’s roster.

The story of the Slug Girl was first published in 1997, published as a compilation of Junji Ito stories under the same name, and marked as the seventh volume of the Horror World of Junji Ito. In the story, a young girl named Yuuko begins to realize that she is undergoing a hideous transformation in which her tongue has transformed into a slug. Seemingly a curse that took place thanks to Yuuko’s mother killing the slugs in her garden with handfuls of salt, the transformation continues with a final terrifying shot of Yuuko’s head detached from her body, and the slug itself using the head as a shell to travel up a nearby tree. Slug Girl was adapted to the only Junji Ito anime series to date and remains one of the creator’s most unnerving stories in his long-running collection.

Rock M. Sakura, a participant on the twelfth season of the popular VH1, shared their amazingly creepy Cosplay that sees the contestant bringing Junji Ito’s creepy creation, Slug Girl, back to life just in time for Halloween:

While Uzumaki is the next big anime adaptation to arise from Ito’s work, set to land on Cartoon Network in the Fall of 2022, there are countless other stories from the master of horror that have yet to be brought to life on the small screen. The Junji Ito Collection did its best to bring to life a number of the mangaka’s stories, but many fans felt it ultimately wasn’t able to live up to the insanely detailed artwork of the creator itself, though that tune has changed for Uzumaki, which has revealed some stunning footage in preparation for the series arrival next year.

