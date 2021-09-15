Video Game Creator Hideo Kojima Praises The Horror of Junji Ito

Hideo Kojima is one of the most prolific creators in the world of video games, responsible for the creation of the world of Metal Gear Solid and recently releasing the idiosyncratic game starring Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus in Death Stranding, but the espionage specializing creator has recently dived headfirst into the world of horror by praising Junji Ito and his latest work, Sensor. Kojima is such a big fan of Junji Ito that the master of horror was actually a character in Death Stranding, appearing as a non-playable character that tasked players with quests and unique opportunities.

The latest manga by Junji Ito not only received praise from Kojima, but the Metal Gear creator also provided the master of horror with a foreword that expressed his admiration of both the story and the creator behind it. Originally, both Kojima and Ito were set to partner up for the video game, Silent Hills, which would have seen Hideo at the helm while Junji would have assisted in developing the terrifying creatures of the game. Following Kojima’s departure from the video game company Konami, the sequel has been dead for quite some time, but we’re certainly crossing our fingers that the creators will pair up on projects in the future.

Hideo Kojima shared the news that he had a foreword in Junji Ito’s latest manga short story, partnering up the two creators who have become some of the biggest examples of creative minds in their respective fields:

I received a sample from the French publisher "MANGETSU". These are the French versions of the manga "Tomie" and "Sensor" by Junji Ito. Alexandre Aja wrote the foreword to "Tomie", and I wrote the foreword to "Sensor". It's a magnificent hardcover! pic.twitter.com/NgelLdj8PP — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) September 8, 2021

If you’re unfamiliar with Ito’s latest horrific short story Sensor, Viz Media has the following official description:

“A woman walks alone at the foot of Mount Sengoku. A man appears, saying he’s been waiting for her and invites her to a nearby village. Surprisingly, the village is covered in hairlike volcanic glass fibers, and all of it shines a bright gold. At night, when the villagers perform their custom of gazing up at the starry sky, countless unidentified flying objects come raining down on them—the opening act for the terror about to occur!”

