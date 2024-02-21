Ruri Dragon Is Finally Ending Its Hiatus

It has been a hot minute since the world was given an update on Ruri Dragon, but that is no longer the case. Back in 2020, the series got its start before Shonen Jump took the manga under its wings. Now, after two years of hiatus, it seems Ruri Dragon is ready to get back underway.

Yes, you read that right. Ruri Dragon is ready to end its hiatus. The hit series confirmed as much when creator Masaki Shindo posted a long letter on social media.

"For the inconvenience and concern to those readers who have waited for the series' comeback for so long, I am very sorry," Shindo wrote. The artist went on to confirm they were ready to resume work on Ruri Dragon, and they will be adopting a somewhat unusual schedule for Shonen Jump titles.

According to Shueisha, Ruri Dragon will be published digitally, and new chapters will be released biweekly. The comeback will kick off on April 22nd, and readers will be able to access new chapters on two platforms. They can either use Shonen Jump+ to read the series or buy digital issues of Weekly Shonen Jump. Ruri Dragon will not be released in print any longer except for future volumes.

As you can imagine, fans of Ruri Dragon are excited for the comeback as it has been a long time coming. The manga went on official hiatus in August 2022 just a couple months after its release. Now, Ruri Dragon is ready to ready to make a long-awaited comeback as Shindo has taken time off to oversee their health.

If you are not familiar with Ruri Dragon, the fantasy series is easy to catch up on. Manga Plus carries the manga in English, and they're six chapters available right now. So for those wanting to know more about Ruri Dragon, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Ruri Aoki is just another average high school student-until she wakes one morning to discover horns growing out of her head. Confused and unimpressed by the change, she shows them to her mother. However, her mother remains unfazed and reveals a shocking truth: Ruri is half-dragon!"

What do you think about this Ruri Dragon update? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!