Sakamoto Days Editor Teases the Manga's Future

When it comes to manga, you don't see series like Sakamoto Days come around often. The hit story came to life under Yuto Suzuki, and his unusual action-thriller caught everyone by surprise. In the years since its launched, Sakamoto Days has become a cult fave, and now its editor is teasing what's to come in the future.

The whole chat comes courtesy of Manga Plus as the digital service spoke with Sousuke Ishikawa. It was there the editor of Sakamoto Days was asked what's in the cards for the manga, and he had the following to share:

"I want to make it more interesting, bring out more of Sakamoto and Shin's good parts, and gain more attention. Suzuki is growing and absorbing more and more things, so I think he can create something more interesting and unprecedented," he shared. Right now, my goal is to enjoy with readers how the battle between Sakamoto and x (Slur) will turn out."

As you can imagine, the manga fandom has their own wishes for Sakamoto Days. It seems the biggest plea from fans involves an anime order. For years now, fans of Sakamoto Days have been asking for an anime order. Rumors about an adaptation have run rampant, but no official word has been given to date. But in the hands of Production I.G. or WIT Studios, a Sakamoto Days anime would be unstoppable.

If you are not caught up on Sakamoto Days, you can always check out the series on Manga Plus. Suzuki's hit story is ongoing, so for those wanting more info on Sakamoto Days, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Taro Sakamoto was once a legendary hit man considered the greatest of all time. Bad guys feared him Assassins revered him But then one day he quit, got married, and had a baby. He's now living the quiet life as the owner of a neighborhood store, but how long can Sakamoto enjoy his days of retirement before his past catches up to him? Time has passed peacefully for Sakamoto since he left the underworld. He's running a neighborhood store with his lovely wife and child and has gotten a bit...out of shape. But one day a figure from his past pays him a visit with an offer he can't refuse: return to the assassin world or die."

What do you think about this latest Sakamoto Days confession? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!