RWBY: Ice Queendom Reveals Release Date

RWBY is easily the biggest original series that has arisen from the company known as Rooster Teeth, first premiering in 2013 with its initial run giving fans over one hundred episodes over the course of eight seasons. Now, the highly anticipated return of the series has revealed when fans can expect the four Grimm hunters to return to the world of Remnant, taking on a much different look than what we saw in the past by switching the art style for the television series.

According to the Official Twitter Account for RWBY: Ice Queendom, the series will hit Japan on July 3rd, with a North American release set to hit Crunchyroll that same month:

Rooster Teeth and Bandai Namco Arts describe the next chapter in the realm of Remnant, RWBY: Ice Queendom, as such:

"In the world of Remnant, a place where science and fairy tales coexist, human civilization is plagued by deadly monsters known as the Grimm. For a time, victory by the Grimm seemed all but certain, if not for the heroism of those sworn to protect humanity -- Huntsmen and Huntresses. These warriors are trained and assembled into teams at schools like Beacon Academy, where Ruby meets Weiss and Blake -- forming Team RWBY along with Ruby's sister, Yang. While team RWBY studies to become the greatest Huntresses the world of Remnant has ever known, they are faced with a horrifying threat..."

If you're wondering whether Ice Queendom is a sequel, re-imagining, or side story, the head of Rooster Teeth, Geoff Yetter, had this to say on the official website of the series:

"First, the world of RWBY: Ice Queendom is NOT an alternate universe or a reboot. While the story is set in the same universe as the main show, we're calling it "canon adjacent". The new show is incredibly faithful to the original, while also taking some fun new liberties to switch things up a bit. The first two episodes of RWBY: IQ will recap V1 – V2 before kicking things off into a bold new adventure, full of new characters, new settings, new surprises, and (of course) new Grimm. Not only that, but you'll also see a ton of familiar faces, too. While changes made to the existing RWBY content are not technically considered canon, it's a story that absolutely could exist alongside other RWBY content — we just wanted the Japan team to be able to have as much fun with it as they wanted. Now as to what the story of the show is all about….well you'll just have to wait and see!"