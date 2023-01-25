Sailor Moon Cosmos Debuts New Character Designs

It's tough to keep a good Sailor Scout down, as Sailor Moon and her allies are set to return later this year with two new movies that will adapt the final arc of the manga. Releasing in rapid succession in Japan, with the first film landing in theaters on June 9th and the second hitting later that very same month on June 30th, the Sailor Scouts will have two major adventures to deal with. Now, new character designs, and the voice actors that will be bringing the characters to life, have been revealed.

The new characters that will be introduced in the upcoming two-film finale include Princess Kakyuu, who will be voiced by Nana Mizuki who played Hinata in the Naruto franchise, Sailor Galaxia, who will be voiced by Megumi Hayashibara who you might recognize as Rei from Neon Genesis Evangelion, and Chibi Chibi, who will be voiced by Kotono Mitsuishi who also plays Usagi in Sailor Moon. At present, there hasn't been word on when the two films will hit North America, though with the previous films and series making their way to the West via Netflix and Crunchyroll respectfully, it's a good bet that we'll see the Sailor Scouts' grand finale.

Sailor Moon Has Company

The Official Twitter Account for Sailor Moon Cosmos shared the big news of the new cast additions, as the Sailor Scouts prepare to hit the silver screen once again:

Earlier this month, the first trailer for the upcoming Sailor Moon films arrived, so if you didn't have the chance to catch it, you can do so below:

With the upcoming movies continuing the story that began in Sailor Moon Crystal, Shojo fans will have plenty of time to catch up on the latest adventures of the Sailor Scouts as the series is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll. If you want a better understanding of this classic series, an official description reads as such:

"Based on Naoko Takeuchi's legendary manga series, Sailor Moon Crystal retells the story of Sailor Moon as she searches for her fellow Sailor Guardians and the Legendary Silver Crystal to stop the dark forces of Queen Beryl."

Are you hyped to return to the world of Sailor Moon? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Sailor Scouts.