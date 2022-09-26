Rick and Morty Shares First Look at Sailor Moon Parody: Watch

Rick and Morty is no stranger to taking on several different pop culture juggernauts in just the first few episodes of Season 6 alone, and the first look at the next episode has revealed the series' full take on Sailor Moon! Rick and Morty has been experimented with anime parodies and shout outs more in these latest seasons with Season 5 giving fans not only the first full anime inspired episode of the series, but spawning a line of anime shorts that will lead to their very own anime project in the near future. But there's still plenty of anime to take on.

While previous episodes have tackled the likes of anime classics like Voltron, Ronin Warriors, and more, the first look at the next episode of Season 6, "Final Desmithtation" teases that Rick and Jerry will be teaming up for the next adventure. There might be a lot of mystery still about what fans can expect to see from the next episode, but the first trailer for the episode revealed a full on Sailor Moon transformation for Jerry. You can check it out below as spotted by @swimpedia on Twitter:

Tune into @adultswim on Sunday, October 2nd at 11:00 PM to catch the next brand new episode of Rick and Morty Season 6, "Final Desmithation"! pic.twitter.com/6lodBY8zZh — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) September 26, 2022

Rick and Morty: The Anime has been announced as the full dive into anime that the main series can only scratch the surface of. Produced by Telecom Animation Film, the new series has yet to reveal a release window or date for Adult Swim. Though it has been confirmed that director Takeshi Sano will be returning from the anime shorts and helming the new series that will be released in Japanese audio with English subtitles. If you wanted to check out Rick and Morty's anime shorts for yourself, you can now find them all streaming with Adult Swim's YouTube channel. The breakdown for each of them is as such:

As for Rick and Morty Season 6, "Final Desmithtation" will be airing on October 2nd on Adult Swim at 11:00PM EST. There's a chance that there could be even more of this Sailor Moon shout out, so what are you hoping to see from the next episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!