Sailor Moon: Paris Hilton Brings the Icon to Life With Glam Cosplay

Sailor Moon is an icon to millions, and of course, the fans aren't short on love when it comes to the heroine. Ever since the scout debuted, Usagi – or Serena as many know here – has been an inspiration in every way. As it turns out, Paris Hilton wasn't immune to that charm, and the celebrity turned heads on social media this week when they posted photos of them in full Sailor Moon gear.

As you can see below, Hilton went viral on social media when they shared their look for Halloween. It turns out the heiress-turned-businesswoman dressed up as Sailor Moon for the night, and of course, her take on Serena is glammed out. And to make things sweeter, her husband went along with the costume by dressing as Tuxedo Mask.

In the Name of the Moon!

The couple's costumes are adorable as you can tell, and Hilton is living it up as Sailor Moon thanks to her sparkly outfit. The anime wasn't afraid to make Serena shine, but Hilton takes that look to a whole new level here. Her entire outfit is lined with crystals, and some tailoring was done to make Serena's costume sexier. Hilton's costume has cutouts across her torso, but the lined areas are covered in crystals.

As for Tuxedo Mask, Carter Reum looks dashing in his black suit and cape. A white face mask completes the look, and of course, we can only hope Hilton's husband has a rose stashed away for his wife. Tuxedo Mask wouldn't be caught dead without one, after all.

This Halloween marked a number of anime costumes in Hollywood, so Hilton and her husband are in good company. Alicia Keys got the trend underway ahead of the holiday by going to a party dressed as Beerus from Dragon Ball. The next tribute came from Megan The Stallion thanks to My Hero Academia, and her take on Mirko still has fans buzzing online.

