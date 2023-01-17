Sailor Moon Cosmos: The Movie Trailer Released

Sailor Moon is gearing up for its next release! Later this year, Usagi and the gang will return to the screen with Sailor Moon Cosmos: The Movie. And now, the two-part movie has released a special trailer highlighting the Sailor Starlights trio!

As you can see above, the clip wastes no time in introducing the three Sailor Starlights to fans. Usagi meets with the trio at school, and it is easy to see why she is taken back by the gang. Taiki Ko, Seiya Ko, and Yaten Ko are fierce to say the least. And once they transform, well – you will have to watch Sailor Moon Cosmos when it drops to see their power firsthand.

Of course, it won't be much longer before Sailor Moon returns to theaters. The anime's two-part film will kick off on June 9th in Japan before part two drops on June 30th. At this point, no details have been shared about the movie's overseas release. However, Netflix has kept tabs on Sailor Moon's reboot since it dropped. In fact, the service released Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie last summer as the two-part movie acted as the fourth season of Sailor Moon Crystal.

Now, Sailor Moon is preparing for its next close-up, and fans will get to check in on it this summer. Toei Animation is overseeing the anime's comeback along with Studio Deen, so Usagi is in good hands. Clearly, the Sailor Starlights are looking just as fine, so expectations are high for Sailor Moon Cosmos' big release!

What do you think about this first look at Sailor Moon Cosmos? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.