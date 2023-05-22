Viral Marvel Cosplay Gives Moon Knight a Sailor Moon Makeover

One particular Marvel cosplay has gone viral with anime fans by giving the famous Moon Knight hero a major Sailor Moon makeover! Naoko Takeuchi's Sailor Moon manga might have ended its original run in the pages of Kodansha's Nakayoshi magazine several decades ago, but the franchise is somehow bigger than ever as the Sailor Moon anime continues to reach higher heights. This will go even further with a new Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos the Movie two film event kicking off overseas this Summer, and tons of notable collaborations bringing out Sailor Moon's iconic fashion in different ways.

Moon Knight jumped from the pages of Marvel Comics and starred in a special Disney+ series last year that introduced even more fans to the mystical hero, and fans can't wait to see where this hero ends up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe again. It might take a while for Moon Knight to come back, but it would be pretty cool to see Moon Knight taking on a whole new look for his comeback. Artist @lisamancinerh has gone viral with fans on Twitter for imagining just that with not only a cool Moon Knight cosplay, but one that fuses the Marvel hero together with Sailor Moon to form a stylish new super hero! Check it out:

What's Next for Sailor Moon

The Sailor Moon franchise will be hitting theaters in Japan soon with the upcoming two feature film event, Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos the Movie. The first of these two films will be opening on June 9th, with the second releasing on June 30th. An international release for the new movie has yet to be announced as of this writing, but what has been announced is that Tomoya Takahashi will direct both Sailor Moon Cosmos movies for Toei Animation, Kazuko Tadano returns from both the original anime and Sailor Moon Eternal to design the characters, and Yasuharu Takanashi returns to compose the music. Sailor Moon Cosmos will also feature a returning cast from the Sailor Moon Eternal films as well.

If you wanted to check out the original Sailor Moon anime for yourself, there are a few ways to do so. You can find both the classic Sailor Moon series (in both English subtitled and dubbed releases) and its Sailor Moon Crystal revival series now streaming on Hulu (and the classic series streaming on Pluto TV). You can also find the two Sailor Moon Eternal movies setting up Sailor Moon Cosmos now streaming with Netflix as well.

As for Moon Knight, you can now find the Marvel series streaming with Disney+. What do you think of this surprise makeover for the Marvel hero? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!