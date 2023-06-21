Sailor Moon Cosmos Movie Recreates Anime's Original Opening: Watch

Sailor Moon is making a huge comeback this Summer with two grand finale movies, and the newest promo video for the first half of the double feature Sailor Moon Cosmos project is gearing up for its premiere by recreating some of the original Sailor Moon anime's opening theme sequences! Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos the Movie will be taking on the Shadow Galactica arc from Naoko Takeuchi's original Sailor Moon manga series, and comes after the success of the previous two feature film release, Sailor Moon Eternal. As it readies for its launch in Japan later this Summer, it's had fans feeling nostalgic.

Sailor Moon's original anime has one of the most memorable opening theme sequences in all of anime overall, and now Sailor Moon Cosmos has brought this original opening back in a whole new way by recreating some of the visuals from the later arcs of the anime with some of the new visuals and characters fans will get to see in action with Sailor Moon Cosmos. Even featuring a new version of the "Moonlight Densetsu" theme song from the original Sailor Moon anime, you can check out the newest promo for Sailor Moon Cosmos below:

How to Watch Sailor Moon Cosmos

Sailor Moon Cosmos will be releasing across two feature films with the first hitting in Japan on June 9th and the second releasing on June 30th. Unfortunately for fans in other territories, however, there has yet to be any word on its potential international release. Tomoya Takahashi directs both Sailor Moon Cosmos movies for Toei Animation, Kazuyuki Fudeyasu writes the scripts, Kazuko Tadano returns from both the original anime and Sailor Moon Eternal to design the characters, and Yasuharu Takanashi returns to compose the music.

Sailor Moon Cosmos will also feature a returning cast from the Sailor Moon Eternal films as well. There will also be some new additions to the voice cast with the likes of Saori Hayami as Taiki Ko, Marina Inoue as Seiya Ko, Ayane Sakura as Yaten Ko, Nana Mizuki as Princess Kakyu, Megumi Hayashibara as Sailor Galaxia, and Kotono Mitsuishi as Chibi Chibi. With these two movies bringing Naoko Takeuchi's original series to an end, it's gearing up to be a grand finale.

What do you think of this blast from the past for Sailor Moon Cosmos? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!