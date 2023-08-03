Sailor Moon Marries Tuxedo Mask in New Music Video

Sailor Moon Cosmos made a splash at Japanese theaters earlier this summer, seeing Usagi and the Sailor Scouts taking on a new threat in the long-awaited two-film series. As fans wait on word as to whether the movies will make their way to theaters in North America and beyond, a new music video from the stars of the films shares a pivotal moment. If you want to see the proposal and wedding of Sailor Moon and Tuxedo Mask, you now have your chance before Cosmos makes its way to the West.

For quite some time in both Sailor Moon's anime and manga, the relationship between Usagi and Mamoru, aka Tuxedo Mask, has had a "will they, won't they" vibe. While they initially were mysterious allies, as the masked vigilante would often lend Sailor Moon a major hand in fighting against celestial opponents, the two eventually learned one another's identities. With Sailor Moon remaining one of the biggest examples of shojo to arrive from the anime world, the marriage of Usagi and Mamoru is a major moment in not just the franchise, but the anime world overall.

Sailor Marriage

"Happy Marriage Song" sees the Sailor Scouts, and Tuxedo Mask's voice actor Kenji Nojima, belting out some serious tunes for the newest track. At present, the shojo series has yet to announce what the future might hold for Sailor Moon when it comes to any new anime adaptations, though the character's popularity means it's a safe bet that both Usagi and the Sailor Scouts will return to the screen at some point. When Sailor Moon Cosmos comes to North America, it will be interesting to see if the two movies are able to hit theaters.

Sailor Moon Cosmos saw a good portion of the cast of Sailor Moon Eternal making a comeback to help bring back the world of the Sailor Scouts. There will also be some new additions to the voice cast with the likes of Saori Hayami as Taiki Ko, Marina Inoue as Seiya Ko, Ayane Sakura as Yaten Ko, Nana Mizuki as Princess Kakyu, Megumi Hayashibara as Sailor Galaxia, and Kotono Mitsuishi as Chibi Chibi.

What do you think of this new Sailor Moon music video? Is the wedding between Sailor Moon and Tuxedo Mask everything that you thought it would be? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Sailor Scouts.

Via ANN