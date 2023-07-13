Viral Sailor Moon Cosplay Highlights Usagi's Iconic Transformation

Sailor Moon has one of the most iconic transformation sequences of all anime and manga, and one cosplay has gone viral for perfectly tapping into this transformation with a magical level of accuracy! Naoko Takeuchi's original Sailor Moon manga franchise continues to have a massive impact to this day as it not only inspired future generations of magical girls, but still has remained in the public eye with all sorts of new projects and celebrations that show off why the Sailor Moon franchise has been such an icon in the first place. It's hard to deny it after all these years of success.

It's especially hard to deny when seeing just how many other projects have been inspired by Usagi Tsukino's magical transformation sequence into Sailor Moon, and how strong of a sequence is all these years later. One powerful example as to how notable the Sailor Moon transformation sequence actually is comes from artist @2Dmimi on Twitter, who has gone viral with fans for capturing the magical essence of that transformation in the midway point where Usagi has just kicked off her full transformation. Check it out:

How to Watch Sailor Moon

The Sailor Moon franchise is currently making its way through theaters in Japan with Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos the Movie adapting the Shadow Galactica arc from Naoko Takeuchi's original Sailor Moon manga. This two feature film event is directing by Tomoya Takahashi for Toei Animation with Kazuyuki Fudeyasu writing the scripts, Kazuko Tadano returning from both the original anime and Sailor Moon Eternal to design the characters, and Yasuharu Takanashi returning to compose the music. Unfortunately a North American release date has yet to be revealed for these new movies.

If you wanted to check out the original Sailor Moon anime for yourself while waiting for the new movies to release outside of Japan, there are a few ways to do so. You can find both the classic Sailor Moon series (in both English subtitled and dubbed releases) and its Sailor Moon Crystal revival series now streaming on Hulu (and the classic series streaming with its own exclusive channel on Pluto TV). You can also find the two Sailor Moon Eternal movies setting up Sailor Moon Cosmos now streaming with Netflix as well.

