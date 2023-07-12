Sailor Moon Cosmos Brings Back Sailor Stars Theme for New Opening: Watch

Sailor Moon made a massive comeback with two new movies bringing the finale to life once more overseas this Summer, and Sailor Moon Cosmos is tapping into the past by showing off one of its opening theme sequences bringing back the classic opening theme from Sailor Moon Sailor Stars! Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos the Movie is a two feature film event taking on the Shadow Galactica arc from Naoko Takeuchi's original Sailor Moon manga series, and serves as a grand finale for the story overall. Following the release of the first Sailor Moon Cosmos film in early June, the second and final film has hit theaters in Japan.

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos the Movie Part 2 is now making its way through theaters across Japan at the time of this writing, and to celebrate has revealed its opening theme sequence. It's quite nostalgic for fans because it brings back the opening theme from the fifth and final season of the original Sailor Moon TV anime, "Makenai," which served as the opening song for the Sailor Stars era of the TV anime. You can check out the nostalgic Sailor Moon Cosmos opening sequence below:

What to Know About Sailor Moon Cosmos the Movie

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos the Movie released its two feature film event across Japan with the first debuting in theaters back on June 9th and the second releasing on June 30th. Unfortunately for fans in other territories, however, there has yet to be any word on its potential international release. Tomoya Takahashi directs both Sailor Moon Cosmos movies for Toei Animation, Kazuyuki Fudeyasu writes the scripts, Kazuko Tadano returns from both the original anime and Sailor Moon Eternal to design the characters, and Yasuharu Takanashi returned to compose the music.

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos the Movie also feature a returning cast from the Sailor Moon Eternal films as well. There will also be some new additions to the voice cast with the likes of Saori Hayami as Taiki Ko, Marina Inoue as Seiya Ko, Ayane Sakura as Yaten Ko, Nana Mizuki as Princess Kakyu, Megumi Hayashibara as Sailor Galaxia, and Kotono Mitsuishi as Chibi Chibi. As fans outside of Japan wait to see the movies for themselves, these openings are definitely a good blast from the past.

What do you think of Sailor Moon bringing back its classic theme for this new movie? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!