Sakamoto Days Is Overdue For an Anime

Spy x Family has proven that there is a desire for whacky antics of an anime family who are not all that they appear to be, meaning that it is the perfect time for Sakamoto Days to enter the fold. Following a former hitman who has left his assassination duties in the past, the manga has been releasing new chapters since its debut in 2020. While nothing has been officially announced regarding the manga receiving an anime adaptation, it's long past time that it gets picked up by a studio.

With a premise such as Sakamoto Days', it should come as no surprise that it's fit to bursting with both action and comedy. Aside from the lovable characters such as Taro, Shin "the Clairvoyant", and Taro's family of wife Aoi and daughter Hana, there are plenty of notable villains that make up this John Wick-style franchise. Despite only arriving in 2020, there would be plenty for an anime adaptation to adapt from the manga as creator Yuto Suzuki has kept a fairly strict schedule when it comes to producing new chapters. Since its Shonen Jump debut, Sakamoto Days has produced fifteen volumes, which is no small feat for such a short amount of time.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Sakamoto Days Anime: Who Should Run The Convenience Store?

Aside from the hilarity of the premise, Sakamoto Days can also be deadly serious when it comes to its action scenes and the level of violence within them. Taking this into consideration, there are good arguments to be made for studios such as Wit, MAPPA, Madhouse, and/or A-1 Pictures to hop on board Taro's story. It's hard not to compare Sakamoto to the Forger Clan but it might just be able to warrant as much success should it receive an anime of its own.

If you want to learn more about the story of Taro Sakamoto, here's how Viz Media describes the story of Sakamoto Days, "Taro Sakamoto was the ultimate assassin, feared by villains and admired by hitmen. But one day...he fell in love! Retirement, marriage, fatherhood and then... Sakamoto gained weight! The chubby guy who runs the neighborhood store is actually a former legendary hitman! Can he protect his family from danger? Get ready to experience a new kind of action comedy series!"

Do you think we'll get word on a potential Sakamoto Days anime this year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Taro Sakamoto.