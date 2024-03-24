Sakamoto Days Is Finally Taking a Manga Break

If there is one series on the rise at Shueisha, it has to be Sakamoto Days. The series has been in the books for four years now, and creator Yuto Suzuki has been its top advocate. With more than 160 chapters banked, Sakamoto Days is a bonafide hit, and it is about to take its first break to date.

Yes, you read that right. Sakamoto Days hasn't gone on a sudden break since its launch. After four years, Suzuki is taking some vacation time, and manga readers are wishing the artist the best rest possible.

The reveal went live this week as Shueisha confirmed Sakamoto Days will be on a break in issue 18. Suzuki is expecting to be out for a single week before they come back. After giving so much to fans, Sakamoto Days readers are eager for Suzuki to rest. It is no secret that working in manga is hard, and few artists have maintained a rigorous publication schedule like Suzuki has.

If you are not familiar with Sakamoto Days, the series is ripe for reading. The series debuted in Fall 2020, and it has plenty more story left to go. The series tells the story of Taro Sakamoto, a retired hitman who retires from his bloody work after falling in love. The decades pass with Sakamoto aging, but one day, his peaceful life is thrown out of balance when some old contacts come out to kill Taro. To save himself and his loved ones, Sakamoto must get back into the hitman business, but he has a long way to go before his former heights are reached.

Want to know more about Sakamoto Days? No sweat! You can read the manga's official synopsis below for all the details you need:

"Taro Sakamoto was the ultimate assassin, feared by villains and admired by hitmen. But one day...he fell in love! Retirement, marriage, fatherhood and then... Sakamoto gained weight! The chubby guy who runs the neighborhood?store is actually a former legendary hitman! Can he protect his family from danger? Get ready to experience a new kind of action comedy series!"

What do you think about this Sakamoto Days update? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!