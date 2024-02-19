Sakamoto Days Editor Reveals the Manga's Hollywood Inspiration

When it comes to manga, some series manage to rise above the rest whether for their art or drama. Rarely, you get stories like Sakamoto Days that bring together both. The hit Shonen Jump series blends the best of slice-of-life convos with thrilling assassinations. And now, the editor of Sakamoto Days has revealed how Hollywood helped creator Yuto Suzuki find that balance.

The revelation comes courtesy of a recent chat Sousuke Ishikawa did for Shonen Jump. It was there the editor recounted his work on Sakamoto Days. During the interview, Ishikawa was asked how Sakamoto Days came about, the editor admitted Suzuki leaned on Hollywood classics like John Wick.

"Suzuki has a fondness for movies, and I believe it's influenced by foreign hitman films like John Wick. Works such as The Equalizer also resonate closely," Ishikawa explained. "I also believe that within Suzuki's perception of "cool" is a character that is a collected, strong, and hard worker. He's good at creating action, so it was the perfect theme."

So there you have it. Taro Sakamoto has a bit of John Wick's spirit inside him. That makes the aging hitman all the more precious... and terrifying to be honest.

When it comes to shonen hits, Sakamoto Days is unique thanks to its older protagonist, but its revenge story is hardly knew. From Code Geass to Berserk and Kagurabachi, the manga genre has never shied away from a good revenge tale. These days, few are doing the genre as well as Suzuki. So if you haven't checked out Sakamoto Days, the manga is available on Manga Plus. You can read the manga's official synopsis below for more info:

"Taro Sakamoto was once a legendary hit man considered the greatest of all time. Bad guys feared him Assassins revered him But then one day he quit, got married, and had a baby. He's now living the quiet life as the owner of a neighborhood store, but how long can Sakamoto enjoy his days of retirement before his past catches up to him? Time has passed peacefully for Sakamoto since he left the underworld. He's running a neighborhood store with his lovely wife and child and has gotten a bit...out of shape. But one day a figure from his past pays him a visit with an offer he can't refuse: return to the assassin world or die."

What do you think about this latest confession about Sakamoto Days? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!