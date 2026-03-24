Sakamoto Days Creator Breaks Silence on Live-Action Film Ahead of Its Premiere

Yuto Suzuki’s Sakamoto Days began serializing in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in November 2020 and quickly solidified its position as one of the best action comedies in the magazine. The story features some of the best battles in WSJ, along with an exceptional cast of characters and a promising premise. Following the success of the manga, an anime adaptation was released in 2025, airing two cours in the first season. While the second season was confirmed to be in production during the Jump Festa 2026 in December last year, the anime has yet to share any updates on it.

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Additionally, a live-action film is all set to hit the Japanese theaters on April 19th, 2026. There haven’t been any updates on a global theatrical release yet, but the film has gathered quite a lot of attention from fans for its exceptional action and casting. The film will be released in two parts, and the second part might share new information after April. As the release date of the first part approaches, Suzuki shares his thoughts on the film.

Sakamoto Days Creator Praises The Live-Action Film

Image Courtesy of TOHO

In every chapter of a WSJ manga being serialized, the author adds a short note for fans. While the notes are attached in the physical copies of WSJ issues, which are only sold in Japan, Viz Media has its Mangaka Musings section for global fans to read those comments. As the creator of Sakamoto Days, Suzuki is always present in the section whenever a new chapter is released. Along with the release of the latest Chapter 252, Suzuki shared, “I watched the Sakamoto movie! The action and the actors were so cool! Great music too!”

Since the messages in the Mangaka Musings section aren’t supposed to be long, Suzuki can’t delve deeper into his thoughts on the upcoming live-action. However, at the very least, the creator is more than happy with how the live-action looks so far, which is more than enough reason for fans to check out the film.

Sakamoto Days Live-Action Always Had Suzuki’s Support

Image Courtesy of TOHO

The film’s release date is still a few days away, but as the creator of the series, Suzuki was able to access an early screening. He has been incredibly supportive of the adaptation since the beginning. In February this year, he praised the cast in the author’s notes. Suzuki shared, “The cast for the live-action SakaDays movie keeps being revealed. Everyone is super cool!”

The film’s director, Fukuda Yuichi, is known for writing the screenplay of several live-action films, including Gintama Live Action the Movie. Additionally, Meguro Ren, a famous Japanese actor and a member of the idol group Snow Man under Smile Up, will be playing the role of Taro Sakamoto.

Both parts of the anime’s first season are currently streaming exclusively on Netflix. You can read the manga on the official app of Manga Plus. The manga is also available on the official website of Viz Media, where you can also find links to buy the physical and digital copies of the manga volumes.

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