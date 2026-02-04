Netflix’s Coolest Anime Drops Trailer for New Live-Action Movie

Netflix’s breakout anime hit is coming back with a new live-action movie, and fans have gotten a new look at what to expect from the new adaptation with a cool new trailer showing it off. Netflix has had the opportunity to produce and license some of the biggest anime releases of the last few years, and some of these series end up being the biggest franchises that fans can’t wait to see more of. That’s been the case for the anime adaptation of Yuto Suzuki’s Sakamoto Days thus far, but now the franchise is making the jump to live-action next.

Sakamoto Days is getting a new live-action movie in theaters across Japan later this Spring, and it has been steadily getting ready for its premiere with all kinds of looks at the extended cast bringing it all to life. With the film so close to its debut in Japan this April, fans got to see the best look at the live-action adaptation yet with a new trailer revealing just how Suzuki’s series is going to make the jump to this new format. You can check out the trailer for Sakamoto Days‘ new live-action movie below.

What to Know for Sakamoto Days Live-Action Movie

Sakamoto Days‘ new live-action movie is currently scheduled for a release in Japan on April 19th, but it has yet to confirm any international release plans as of the time of this writing. Yuichi Fukuda will be writing and directing the new Sakamoto Days live-action film for CREDEUS, Avex Pictures and Toho with Keiya Tabuchi directing the action. First confirmed to be in the works last year, this new project has been developing at a rather great pace as it’s already set for premiere.

Headlining the cast of the live-action Sakamoto Days film are the likes of Ren Meguro as Taro Sakamoto, Fumiya Takahashi as Shin Asakura, Aya Ueto as Aoi Sakamoto, Miyu Yoshimoto as Hana Sakamoto, Mayu Yokota as Lu Shaotang, Junki Tozuka as Heisuke Mashimo, Takumi Kitamura as Nagumo, Yusei Yagi as Shishiba, Meru Nukumi as Osaragi, Akihihisa Shiono as Kashima, and Keisuke Watanabe as Natsuki Seiba. It already seems to be lining up with the wacky action of both the anime and manga versions too.

Is Sakamoto Days Going to End Soon?

Sakamoto Days is now in the final arc of Yuto Suzuki’s original manga series, and that means each new chapter of the series brings it all closer to the end. The series officially kicked off its final arc last Summer, and each new chapter of the manga has seen some of the final battles kick into high gear. It’s yet to be revealed just how many more chapters there are left of the series to go, but it’s yet another big reason that fans need to pay attention to see how it all ends.

As for the anime, you can now find the first season of Sakamoto Days now streaming with Netflix. Following the end of the first season last year, the anime confirmed it would also be returning for a second season. A release window or date has yet to be revealed for this new season as of this time, but it will be streaming with Netflix when it drops.

