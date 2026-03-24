Jujutsu Kaisen Studio Is Making The Most Controversial Episode in Anime Ever

Jujutsu Kaisen released the first part of Season 3 in January, and it has already become one of the most popular anime of the year. The season follows the aftermath of the Shibuya Incident Arc before commencing the Culling Game, the longest arc in the series. The Jujutsu Kaisen manga has already reached its conclusion in 2024, and the anime is rushing full speed ahead towards the ending as well. MAPPA, the animation studio behind the series, has taken an ambitious goal of adapting 84 chapters in just one season, split into two parts. Considering that the first part will only have 12 episodes, Part 2 might follow the same format as well.

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The number of chapters is considerably higher in the latest season as compared to the previous ones, which is why many fans have noticed the pacing is a lot faster than it used to be. A standard anime episode covers around three to four chapters per episode, but MAPPA doesn’t hesitate to adapt even more in Season 3. However, now that Season 3 Part 1 is approaching its finale, the animation studio has taken a risky move in making its most controversial episode ever.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Part 1 Finale Adapts The Entire Sendai Colony Fight

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The anime is hyping the final episode with a special promotional video teasing one of the best fights in the series. The animation and visuals look incredible, but the episode has a runtime of 27 minutes and has to adapt around seven chapters spread across 150 manga pages. While the episode is slightly extended, it’s still going to have a lot faster pacing than usual. Seven chapters is exactly the same content as an entire manga volume, which goes to show it’s the most ambitious episode by the studio so far.

The final episode will feature the fight in Sendai Colony, focusing on Yuta Okkotsu, Gojo’s strongest student and a special-grade sorcerer. He has already demonstrated his incredible power in the prequel film, but his abilities have increased significantly after a year of training. As the teaser suggests, he will be going against Ryu Ishigori and Takaka Uro, ancient sorcerers who have been revived in new vessels to participate in the Culling Game.

When Is Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Part 1 Ending?

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The final episode of the latest part is scheduled to be released on March 26th, 2026. The episode will be streaming on Crunchyroll at 9:00 AM PT, around an hour after the Japanese broadcast. The release date and timing are only for the subbed episodes, and it will take at least a couple of weeks to release the dubbed version.

Additionally, Netflix is only streaming the latest season in select regions of Asia and wouldn’t be arriving in the U.S. library for a while. Part of the latest season has long been confirmed, but the anime has yet to share any updates on its release window or even a first look. The second part will continue the fights in the Culling Game and feature some of the biggest plot twists in the series.

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