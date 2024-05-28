Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin Anime Release Date Revealed With First Trailer

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin will be making its anime debut later this Summer, and a release date has been set for the new adaptation with the release of its first trailer! Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin is the latest major video game release to get a full anime adaptation of its own, and first announced one was in the works earlier this Spring. But while that announcement had revealed that a new anime project was being worked on, it didn't reveal much information about the coming series. But that's all changed with the newest update that has revealed its release date, staff and more!

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin has announced that the official anime will be premiering on July 6th in Japan as part of the Summer 2024 anime schedule. International release plans have not been announced yet as of the time of this publication, but it was revealed that the opening theme for the anime is titled "Seisei!" as performed by Ikimono-gatari. The ending theme is titled "Origami" as performed by Little Glee Monster. You can check out the first trailer for the Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin anime below.

What Is Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin?

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin will be making its anime debut on July 6th in Japan. Masayuki Yoshihara will be directing the new series for P.A. Works with Jukki Hanada providing the scripts, and Shojo Soma serving as line producer. The voice cast for the anime has been confirmed as well with the likes of Naomi Ozora as Sakuna Hime, Takashi Narumi as Tama-Jii, Rika Kinugawa as Kokorowa Hime, Ryota Yano as Tauemon, Hikari Kubota as Mirute, Soma Maeda as Kinta, Aoi Koga as Yui, Rika Momokawa as Kaimaru, Miwa Kohinata as Kamuhitsuki, Riki Kagami as Ashigumo, and Yuji Kameyama as Ishimaru.

Originally developed by Edelweiss and published by Marvelous (and XSEED Games in North America), Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin was released on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Steam back in 2020. As for what to expect from the story, XSEED Games teases Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin's original video game release as such:

"Spoiled harvest goddess Sakuna finds herself banished from her opulent celestial home to an island overrun with demons. In the untamed wilderness, she must rediscover her birthright as the daughter of a warrior god and harvest goddess by weathering the elements, fighting monsters, and cultivating rice, the source of her power. By her side in this forbidding place is her guardian Tama and a group of outcast humans. Together, these unlikely companions must join hands to tame both the soil and the demons of Hinoe Island."