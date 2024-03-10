Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin Anime Announced

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin is making the jump from video game to anime with a new anime project now in the works! The action role-playing game first hit platforms back in 2020, and was a big hit thanks to its distinct art style and world of characters. But it's been fairly dormant since then, so it's quite the surprise to find out that the franchise will be branching out into a full anime adaptation next! Popping up over the weekend with a new social media account to celebrate, Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin has announced the first details for its anime release.

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin has revealed it will be launching a new anime series some time later this year, and while details about potential returning cast or staff behind the new anime are still being kept a mystery, the new anime will be produced by P.A. Works (the studio behind Buddy Daddies, Skip and Loafer, Akiba Maid War and more). To celebrate the new anime announcement, Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin has debuted a special teaser that you can find below:

What Is Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin?

Originally developed by Edelweiss and published by Marvelous (and XSEED Games in North America), Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin was released on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Steam back in 2020. The action role-playing game launched to solid reviews with critics, and now it's set to make its official anime adaptation debut later this year. But a release date or concrete window has yet to be announced as of the time of this writing. As for what to expect from the story, XSEED Games teases Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin's original video game release as such:

"Spoiled harvest goddess Sakuna finds herself banished from her opulent celestial home to an island overrun with demons. In the untamed wilderness, she must rediscover her birthright as the daughter of a warrior god and harvest goddess by weathering the elements, fighting monsters, and cultivating rice, the source of her power. By her side in this forbidding place is her guardian Tama and a group of outcast humans. Together, these unlikely companions must join hands to tame both the soil and the demons of Hinoe Island."

