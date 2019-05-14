Samurai Jack Creator Genndy Tartakovsky Reveals New Adult Swim Series, Primal

It has been a bit since the final season of Samurai Jack hit up fans, but Adult Swim is ready to bring its flair back. According to a new post, creator Genndy Tartakovsky is set to debut a new series on Adult Swim, and Primal promises to be unlike anything the visionary has done before.

Over on Twitter, fans got their first taste of Primal when a teaser announcing the animated series debuted.

“From the Emmy-winning creator of Samurai Jack — Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal comes to Adult Swim this fall,” the page confirmed.

As you can see above, the clip is an intense one and vibes well with the darker aesthetic found in Samurai Jack. The video begins with a brutish man living deep in the wilderness in what seems to be a time long past. The prehistoric age is filled with lush scenery and lots of bloody dinosaurs.

As the clip continues, fans are shown footage of the man brutally stabbing an animal of some sort, and the sound effects are plenty visceral. The video also reveals this world is filled with snakes, velociraptors, and even more. So, fans can see how this ultra-violent series ties into the matured action sequences of Samurai Jack‘s final season.

While Tartakovsky prepares for his new series, fans are ready to see what the artist can do with Primal. Still, there are others already asking for more Samurai Jack following its final season’s debut. Over the summer, the director addressed those pleas while promoting his film Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Games, and it was there he said he did consider a full-on Samurai Jack film.

“Yeah. That’s some I had talked about, doing a feature that’s just as artistic as the TV show, but in the CG medium. And then I started to get ideas of how to do that, how to take advantage of it… It could easily be done, but I feel like, now that I’ve finished Jack, I probably will try to do something original.”

Clearly, original is what Tartavosky went with. Primal appears to be a project unlike any the director has done before, and this graphic teaser has got fans hyped. So, if you want to see what the primeval project is all about, keep up with Adult Swim into this fall.

So, what do you make of this first teaser? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

