Watch Samurai Jack for Free Online Thanks to Adult Swim

There are some cartoon series fans can never forget, and one of them is Samurai Jack. The anime-esque series debuted under Genndy Tartakovsky back in 2001, and it has since become a cult hit. Much like Avatar: The Last Airbender, the animated series has crossed all sorts of demographics to become a classic, and Adult Swim just made it free to watch online.

And yes, we do mean all of it. You can watch all fives seasons of Samurai Jack for free so long as you have an Internet connection and device to stream with.

Adult Swim made the series available for free in light of the ongoing pandemic. The novel coronavirus has prompted well over a billion people across the globe to either shelter in place or go into quarantine. To keep people at home entertained, Adult Swim has released all of Samurai Jack as well as a couple behind-the-scenes featurettes.

If you have not taken the time to watch Samurai Jack, you better take the time to as it isn’t one to miss. The show follows the life of a samurai known as Jack who began fighting a demon named Aku in feudal era Japan. The hero is thrown into the future by Aku, and Jack is left to explore a strange world where the demon has taken over the planet. Jack becomes more determined than ever to return to the past to undo Aku’s wrongs, and the cartoon wowed with both its art and themes.

After all, Samurai Jack did manage to take home eight Emmy Awards during its run. The fifth season was a long-awaited one which debuted in March 2017. During the show’s extended break, Tartakovsky worked on a number of projects like Star Wars: Clone Wars before moving to his most recent project Primal.

