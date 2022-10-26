Seth Rogen Announces Sausage Party: Foodtopia TV Series and Voice Cast

Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg's Sausage Party animated film from 2016 is getting a TV event series spinoff called Sausage Party: Foodtopia. Rogen announced the series via Twitter post, stating "In 2024... The SAUSAGE PARTY continues!!!!!!!!" along with a promotional image for the series, which describes it as "An Eight Course Television Event". The voice cast for Sausage Party: Foodtopia is also revealed in the promo image, with Rogen being joined by returning cast members Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, Edward Norton, and David Krumholtz, will Will Forte, Sam Richardson, Natasha Rothwell, and Yassir Lester are all hopping onboard for the TV series.

In 2024…The SAUSAGE PARTY continues!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/wZCNnGUGgg — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) October 26, 2022

Sony Pictures distributed the first Sausage Party movie, which was a joint production of Columbia Pictures, Annapurna Pictures, Point Grey Pictures and Nitrogen Studios. That's all to say: it's unclear whether Sausage Party: Foodtopia is going to air on TV or be streamed through some kind of deal (Sony doesn't have its own streaming service platform).

Sausage Party ended up being just a modest success (at best), earning $141.3 million on a $19 million budget. Still, those are pretty good margins for an animated movie that was Rated R and aimed at a very adult-oriented crowd with some extremely crude, raunchy, and bawdy humor, all involving talking foot items that have some deeply unsavory things happen to them. It's unclear what prompted the move to resurrect the series and extend it into a TV show: again, that rationale may become clearer once we know more about the plan for putting this show out.

If you never saw the original film, you can read the synopsis for Sausage Party, below.

The products at Shopwell's Grocery Store are made to believe a code that helps them live happy lives until it's time for them to leave the comfort of the supermarket and head for the great beyond. However, after a botched trip to the great beyond leaves one sausage named Frank and his companion Bun stranded, Frank goes to great lengths (pun intended) to return to his package and make another trip to the great beyond. But as Frank's journey takes him from one end of the supermarket to the other, Frank's quest to discover the truth about his existence as a sausage turns incredibly dark. Can he expose the truth to the rest of the supermarket and get his fellow products to rebel against their human masters?

Sausage Party: Foodtopia will arrive in 2024.