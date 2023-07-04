Sausage Party Sequel Series Has Scene So Shocking It Required Special Screening for Amazon PR People

Sausage Party: Foodtopia had a scene so controversial that Amazon PR people had to have a private screening for themselves. Series star and creative force, Seth Rogen spoke to Empire about the animated series they're developing. In the interview for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, the actor told fans that they better be ready for anything when the project comes out. The original Sausage Party was a wild time to be sure. So, this warning, when paired with the special screening for the PR folks, would seem to indicate we're headed for some really spicy content.

"There's one specific scene that had a special screening for the Amazon PR people," Rogen said when asked about the series. "'You should all just start wrapping your heads around this now. You'll probably have to talk about this a lot.'"

Rogen would continue, "We had Kristen Wiig in picking up a few lines the other day, and I think we've all become desentised to it, because we'll just be like, 'Roll the scene!', and then she was like, 'Oh my God?! This is insane!'"

Sausage Party Assembles A Ton of Talented Actors

These animated movies tend to assemble a ton of voice talent. Back when Sausage Party released directors Greg Tiernan and Conrad Vernon addressed bringing in all that talent. So many funny people around the project, and that makes cranking out shocking moments easier.

The duo said, "The very first time I walked into the booth, because immediately I was just like, I don't really have to direct anybody here. It's stand-up comedy a lot of it. Ya know, and half the time I was like just trying not to just giggle and ruin the fricking take."

Sausage Party Actually Got An Oscar Campaign

Sausage Party had an Oscar campaign back in the day. Sony Pictures chief Tom Rothman talked to THR about how they were looking to break the mold with Sausage Party. It feels like adult animation is a dominating force these days.

Rothman said, "Academy members are way smarter and more forward-thinking than people realize. They want to recognize bold, original, risky breakthroughs, and that's what Sausage Party is, however subversive. Plus, it's just plain cool."

"We've never been this passionate about a film and we're thrilled to enter uncharted territory," Rogen added. "It's rare you really get to break new ground, and we hope that people view it as a good thing for the medium."

What Was The Original Sausage Party About?

"The products at Shopwell's Grocery Store are made to believe a code that helps them live happy lives until it's time for them to leave the comfort of the supermarket and head for the great beyond. However, after a botched trip to the great beyond leaves one sausage named Frank and his companion Bun stranded, Frank goes to great lengths (pun intended) to return to his package and make another trip to the great beyond. But as Frank's journey takes him from one end of the supermarket to the other, Frank's quest to discover the truth about his existence as a sausage turns incredibly dark. Can he expose the truth to the rest of the supermarket and get his fellow products to rebel against their human masters?"

