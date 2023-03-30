Scott Pilgrim's Anime Announcement Rocks Fans Minds
Scott Pilgrim The Anime was announced earlier today and with it, fans of both the original comic series and the live-action feature-length film couldn't hold back their excitement for the project. On top of the legendary anime studio, Science SARU, taking the reins, both the director of the original film, Edgar Wright, creator of the series, Bryan Lee O'Malley, and the original cast of the movie are all making a comeback for this new series that is destined for Netflix. Understandably, many anime fans have taken the opportunity to share their excitement for the project.
The Scott Pilgrim movie arrived in theaters in 2010, featuring Michael Cera as the titular character and joined by some Hollywood heavy hitters who will be returning for the anime including Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Aubrey Plaza, Brandon Routh, Jason Schwartzman, Alison Pill, and many more. Based on the graphic novel series by Bryan Lee O'Malley that began in 2004, the story follows the titular slacker as he attempts to find success in his love life but instead has to fight the "evil exes" of his current flame, Ramona Flowers.
Scott Pilgrim Returns
Director Edgar Wright made the world-shattering announcement on his Official Twitter Account. The series will apparently expand on the original story while bringing back nearly the entirety of the original live-action film's cast for the anime series. Considering how big some of the stars have become following their time as Scott Pilgrim characters, this is quite an accomplishment.
This is not a drill! This is happening!— edgarwright (@edgarwright) March 30, 2023
After much musing over the years about there being potential for an anime adaptation of ‘Scott Pilgrim’, I’m thrilled to say one is IMMINENT, with the whole cast back together and… you are going to lose your minds. pic.twitter.com/LyB7EIlcUD
"This is not a drill! This is happening! After much musing over the years about there being potential for an anime adaptation of 'Scott Pilgrim', I'm thrilled to say one is IMMINENT, with the whole cast back together and... you are going to lose your minds. One of the proudest, most enjoyable achievements of my career was assembling the dynamite cast of Scott Pilgrim. Since the film's release in 2010 we've done Q&As and charity read-throughs, but there was never the occasion to reunite the gang on an actual project. Until now..."
Are you hyped for Scott Pilgrim's return as an anime series? Which cast member are you most excited to see return? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the magical land known as Canada.
Let's Go Indeed
Just waking up in the morning, gotta thank God. Aiyyyooooo?!? We BYKE?!? Scott Pilgrim the ANIME?!? With the OG cast RETURNING?!? Take every piece of coin I ever had! Lets f*cking GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/a9qmjU6lMD— Blackbolt’s Real Name is Blackagar Boltagon #BLM (@UpToTASK) March 30, 2023
Bops Incoming
The Scott Pilgrim anime will deliver more bops like this👌🏽🔥 pic.twitter.com/BapeiSr8I0— 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎✖️✖️//💥⏳🥀🐉 (@giselleb1234) March 30, 2023
It Means Something
Everyone is reprising their role for a Scott Pilgrim anime series— I have so many questions? (@english_shamar) March 30, 2023
pic.twitter.com/mX3OB4AneR
More Kim & Lisa?
I hope the Scott Pilgrim anime gives us more Kim and actually includes Lisa 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/TDqutn1SZe— Evan Von Doom 💀 (@EvanReadsComics) March 30, 2023
New Personality
cant wait to make the scott pilgrim anime my new personality— JOEY 🔜 Momocon (@lighthawkhebi) March 30, 2023
God Bless
THEY MAKING A SCOTT PILGRIM ANIME GOD FUCKIN BLESS pic.twitter.com/QAVYHVubip— ©ee (@killxstacee) March 30, 2023
Very Excited
Everyone: Matt are you excited about the Scott Pilgrim anime?
Me: pic.twitter.com/4rPKzx02HV— Matt Storm aka Stormageddon 🎙️ (@dj_stormageddon) March 30, 2023
Probably Won't Be As Violent As Devil Man
no way! #ScottPilgrim has an anime series dropping on Netflix produced by the creators of Devilman Crybaby !? 😭 pic.twitter.com/tfqyU91uox— Thaddy’s BIRTHDAY! ☆ (@ItsHippyPotter) March 30, 2023