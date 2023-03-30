Scott Pilgrim's Anime Announcement Rocks Fans Minds

Scott Pilgrim The Anime was announced earlier today and with it, fans of both the original comic series and the live-action feature-length film couldn't hold back their excitement for the project. On top of the legendary anime studio, Science SARU, taking the reins, both the director of the original film, Edgar Wright, creator of the series, Bryan Lee O'Malley, and the original cast of the movie are all making a comeback for this new series that is destined for Netflix. Understandably, many anime fans have taken the opportunity to share their excitement for the project.

The Scott Pilgrim movie arrived in theaters in 2010, featuring Michael Cera as the titular character and joined by some Hollywood heavy hitters who will be returning for the anime including Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Aubrey Plaza, Brandon Routh, Jason Schwartzman, Alison Pill, and many more. Based on the graphic novel series by Bryan Lee O'Malley that began in 2004, the story follows the titular slacker as he attempts to find success in his love life but instead has to fight the "evil exes" of his current flame, Ramona Flowers.

Scott Pilgrim Returns

Director Edgar Wright made the world-shattering announcement on his Official Twitter Account. The series will apparently expand on the original story while bringing back nearly the entirety of the original live-action film's cast for the anime series. Considering how big some of the stars have become following their time as Scott Pilgrim characters, this is quite an accomplishment.

This is not a drill! This is happening!



After much musing over the years about there being potential for an anime adaptation of ‘Scott Pilgrim’, I’m thrilled to say one is IMMINENT, with the whole cast back together and… you are going to lose your minds. pic.twitter.com/LyB7EIlcUD — edgarwright (@edgarwright) March 30, 2023

"This is not a drill! This is happening! After much musing over the years about there being potential for an anime adaptation of 'Scott Pilgrim', I'm thrilled to say one is IMMINENT, with the whole cast back together and... you are going to lose your minds. One of the proudest, most enjoyable achievements of my career was assembling the dynamite cast of Scott Pilgrim. Since the film's release in 2010 we've done Q&As and charity read-throughs, but there was never the occasion to reunite the gang on an actual project. Until now..."

