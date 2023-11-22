Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Creators Explain Why Now Was the Right Time For His Return (Exclusive)

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off has arrived on Netflix. Recreating the story that first arrived as a graphic novel series from artist Bryan Lee O'Malley, the story of Scott sees him fighting against the Evil Exes of Ramona Flowers in an effort to become an item. Recently, we here at ComicBoook.com had the opportunity to chat with O'Malley and producer BenDavid Grabinski regarding now seemed like the right time to bring back Scott and how the series was better for being made now rather than in the past.

The anime adaptation from Science Saru threw fans for a loop by presenting a story that wasn't just a direct recreation of the original story from either the original graphic novels and/or the live-action film. While the cast of the movie did reprise their roles, Scott's adventure this time around was quite different from his original quest.

(Photo: Netflix)

Scott Pilgrim In The Present

Bryan Lee O'Malley, the creator of the franchise and artist behind the original graphic novels, discussed why felt like the right time to bring back Scott Pilgrim to the public eye, "It's a combination of things. Scott has been laying dormant for a little while but I still hear from fans and I would still find myself drawing stuff from this world fairly regularly. It was really the idea of collaborating with Science Saru, working with the original cast, and with Edgar Wright. That would be such a beautiful dream come true. In 2020, I started talking with BenDavid about it and he had some big ideas. It's been three or four years of back and forth and it developed into something really unique and special."

BenDavid, a producer and co-creator of Scott Pilgrim Takes Off added to O'Malley's thoughts on why Scott, Ramona, and the Evil Exes needed to return, "The 'now' of everything really comes down to when someone will greenlight a project but in this case, our show is better for when it got made. These two things happening at the same time for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is a happy coincidence. We think that it's a better show because Bryan has been with this for so long, and if we had made it ten years ago, it wouldn't have been as good."

What did you think of this latest story retelling the life of Scott Pilgrim, his allies, and his enemies?