Scott Pilgrim Takes Off's Big Bad Isn't Who You Think

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is a hit on Netflix, as the new anime series saw some big praise on Rotten Tomatoes amongst critics. A decade and change following the release of the live-action film in theaters, the latest take on Scott Pilgrim might not be what a lot of people expected when Michael Cera's character arrived on Netflix. Along with some big changes to the original source material, the new series also threw fans for a loop when it came to the big villain that Scott would have to fight.

Warning. If you have yet to watch Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, be forewarned that we'll be diving into serious spoiler territory. In the original source material, Scott Pilgrim's big villain was Gideon Graves, the biggest "Evil Exe" of Ramona Flowers who had put together the League of Evil Exes. Scott was eventually able to defeat Gideon and thus was able to move forward with his relationship with Ramona, but he also had to fight an evil version of himself known as "Nega-Scott". Taking a page from the "Nega" iteration of himself, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off gives us a new "evil" Scott that is actually a Scott Pilgrim who is 47 years old.

(Photo: Netflix)

Old Scott Pilgrim was responsible for changing the timeline, plucking his younger self into the future during the fight against Matthew Patel. "Even Older Scott" had divorced Ramona, as their relationship fell to pieces, and was attempting to stop the relationship from ever happening in the first place. Spending years training and looking like a mix between Scott Pilgrim and Ryu from Street Fighter, the older Pilgram became quite a threat to the main cast of characters. In order to defeat him, Scott Pilgrim and his friends had to team up with the likes of Gideon and the Evil Exes, making for quite the departure from the original story.

What made the older Scott all the more surprising was that he wasn't voiced by Michael Cera, but rather, was given life thanks to Will Forte. Forte might be best known for his tenure on Saturday Night Live, Clone High, The Last Man on Earth, and MacGruber to name a few. Scott Pilgrim Takes Off hasn't been renewed for a second season, though if it was, the next arc would surely be far different from anything seen in the original graphic novels.

What did you think of "Even Older Scott Pilgrim"? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Scott Pilgrim.