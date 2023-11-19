Scott Pilgrim Takes Off: Simon Pegg and Nick Frost Secret Cameos Revealed

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is taking over the world since it made its premiere with Netflix, and the anime series actually snuck in a fun a cameo from Simon Pegg and Nick Frost! Scott Pilgrim's new anime series is a special new project bringing back both original creator Bryan Lee O'Malley and the director behind Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, Edgar Wright, and the new series has been able to benefit from this with the return of the original cast of the movie reprising their respective characters as well. But they aren't the only connections to Edgar Wright seen in the anime series either.

Two of Edgar Wright's most notable collaborators, Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, who were the stars of Wright's famous Cornetto Trilogy of Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, and The World's End, actually made a cameo appearance in Scott Pilgrim Takes Off as well. Seen during Episode 4 of the series, "Whatever," Pegg and Frost appear as the two security guards (credited as "Studio Security #1 and #2) at the film production for "Scott Pilgrim's Precious Little Life." Their debut appearance even shows the two eating Cornettos!

(Photo: Netflix)

How to Watch the Scott Pilgrim Anime

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is now streaming around the world with Netflix (and you can check out ComicBook.com's review of the series here). Running for eight episodes, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is a much different kind of project than fans might have been expecting to see in action. With O'Malley, Wright, and the cast from the movie returning for the new anime take on the Scott Pilgrim franchise, Netflix teases what to expect from Scott Pilgrim Takes Off as such:

"Prepare for an all-new Scott Pilgrim adventure and explore the love story of Scott and Ramona. SCOTT PILGRIM TAKES OFF delves deeper into characters you love. Coming to Netflix on November 17th. Scott Pilgrim meets the girl of his dreams, Ramona Flowers, and discovers he must defeat her seven evil exes in order to date her. But this time, things get even more complicated. Based on the graphic novels by Bryan Lee O'Malley, SCOTT PILGRIM TAKES OFF revisits and reimagines the beloved cult classic, taking Ramona Flowers, her evil exes, Scott, and his friends off on a mysterious new action-packed journey to find love."

What did you think of Simon Pegg and Nick Frost's cameos in Scott Pilgrim Takes Off? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!