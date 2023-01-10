Vinland Saga Creator Breaks Silence on Season 2

After years of waiting, the time has come for Vinland Saga to set sail once more! This month marks the anime's return to television, and season two is keeping fans on their toes. After all, there is a lot Thorfinn must do this season, and no one knows that better than creator Makoto Yukimura. So now that season two is live, all eyes are on the artist as he just broke his silence on the show's comeback.

The update comes from Twitter courtesy of Yukimura. After the first episode of season two was shared, the creator of Vinland Saga posted a letter to fans thanking them for their support. Yukimura went on to say he felt very privileged to live in a time where fans worldwide could watch his series in time with Japan and interact with those international fans online.

"Thank you for watching Vinland Saga Season 2. This era where you can watch the same anime at the same time across borders is wonderful. I want to make a work that can be enjoyed beyond the differences in ethnicity, generation and gender," the artist wrote.

Of course, Yukimura's note has the fandom buzzing, and everything he wrote in his letter is true. It is wild seeing how far anime has expanded in just the last twenty years. After rising in the West with hits like Speed Racer and Dragon Ball, anime has gone from being a niche interest to a full-blown pillar of entertainment. Major companies like Disney and Netflix are investing in anime with solid returns. And as the new year carries on, fans can expect shows like Vinland Saga to bolster anime further than ever before.

If you are not caught up with Vinland Saga ahead of season two, you have time to catch up. Season one dropped in 2019, and it can be streamed through Amazon Prime or Netflix. And of course, Yukimura's own manga is available online through Comixology courtesy of Kodansha!

Have you checked out Vinland Saga season two yet? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.