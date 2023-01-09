Vinland Saga Season 2 Opening and Ending Released

Vinland Saga is back on the air, and all eyes are on season two. If you did not realize it, the anime is back on the air after more than three years away. Now, Thorfinn is back on center stage, and the season two premiere welcomed Vinland Saga's new theme songs.

As you can see below, the first theme song comes courtesy of Anonymouz. The band released the song "River" for season two, and the opener gets harder as you listen. When paired with the season two OP, "River" becomes a perfect pick for Vinland Saga, so the anime's comeback is off to a good start.

Opening of Vinland Saga Season 2, "River"- Anonymouz pic.twitter.com/UJgehwlwCX — Gadyuka_86 {CEO Of Sirin} (@Gadyuka86F) January 9, 2023

The second song is handled by LMYK as you can see here. The song "Without Love" carries the season two premiere through its final moment. The gorgeous single will definitely leave fans wanting more, and luckily, there is plenty on the horizon for Vinland Saga in 2023.

After all, the anime has been missing in action since late 2019, but the fandom's patience will pay off this year. Studio MAPPA has taken the reigns of Vinland Saga, and new reports confirmed season two will run for 24 episodes. This will give Thorfinn and his new allies plenty of time to explore. And of course, the studio's signature animation will suit the story's violence rather well.

If you are not caught up with Vinland Saga, the show is streaming on Prime Video and Netflix. You can find more info on the anime below courtesy of its official synopsis: "As a child, Thorfinn sat at the feet of the great Leif Ericson and thrilled to wild tales of a land far to the west. But his youthful fantasies were shattered by a mercenary raid. Raised by the Vikings who murdered his family, Thorfinn became a terrifying warrior, forever seeking to kill the band's leader, Askeladd, and avenge his father. Sustaining Thorfinn through his ordeal are his pride in his family and his dreams of a fertile westward land, a land without war or slavery...the land Leif called Vinland."

What do you think about the first OP and ED for Vinland Saga's new season? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.