Vinland Saga Season 2 Is Finally Here and Leaving Fans Stunned

At last, Vinland Saga has made its way back to television. After a few years in the dark, fans were promised Thorfinn would return to the small screen in 2023, and Netflix made good on the promise. After all, Studio MAPPA just put out the first episode of season two, and Vinland Saga is already shaping up to be a hit this year.

As you can see below, social media is thriving thanks to Vinland Saga, and you can hardly blame all the hype. After all, season two looks gorgeous at just an episode in thanks to director Shuhei Yabuta. It may have taken more than three years for Vinland Saga to put out season three, but looking at this big premiere, it seems our patience was worth it.

Of course, fans want all the details on season two, and we do know a bit about the comeback as a whole. Studio MAPPA has taken over the anime from Wit Studio, but much of its main crew returned to work on season two. The new season will run for 24 episodes, and it comes with two new theme songs. The opening was done by Anonymouz thanks to "River" while the ending "Without Love" was recorded by LMYK.

READ MORE: Vinland Saga Season 2 Reveals Season Premiere Synopsis and Stills

Want to know more about Vinland Saga? You can read up on all the details thanks to the story's official synopsis here: "As a child, Thorfinn sat at the feet of the great Leif Ericson and thrilled to wild tales of a land far to the west. But his youthful fantasies were shattered by a mercenary raid. Raised by the Vikings who murdered his family, Thorfinn became a terrifying warrior, forever seeking to kill the band's leader, Askeladd, and avenge his father. Sustaining Thorfinn through his ordeal are his pride in his family and his dreams of a fertile westward land, a land without war or slavery...the land Leif called Vinland."

Are you planning to watch Vinland Saga's new season? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.