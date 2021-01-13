Shaman King Reboot Confirms Tao Jun, Lee Pailong Cast Returns

✖

Shaman King's new reboot anime series has confirmed who will be behind the returning Tao Jun and Lee Pailong! Hiroyuki Takei's run in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump is definitely one of the most notable in the magazine as it was brought to a truncated end, but Takei returned to the series years later to release a more complete version of that original story. Because of that original cut-off ending, however, the original anime adaptation of the series in 2001 had to come up with its own ending. Now the series has a second shot at getting right in one swoop!

Returning for a brand new anime series this April adapting Shaman King's complete run, the rebooted take on the anime will feature some familiar faces from the past with some familiar voices behind them. The official Twitter account for the series has shared new character art that confirms Michiko Neya will be returning as the voice of Tao Jun after performing for the character in 2001, but Tooru Sakurai will be replacing Nobutoshi Canna as the voice of Lee Pailong. You can check out their updated designs below:

Also confirmed to return from the 2001 adaptation for the new Shaman King anime are Katsuyuki Konishi as Amidamaru, Megumi Hayashibara as Anna Kyoyama, Minami Takayama as Hao Asakura, Masahiko Tanaka as Ryunosuke Umemiya, Wataru Takagi as Tokagero, Inuko Inuyama as Manta Oyamada, Romi Park as Tao Ren, and Yuji Ueda as Horohoro. There will be a few replacements in the cast for the new series as well with Yoko Hikasa as Yoh Asakura, Megumi Nakajima as Kororo, and Kousuke Takaguchi as Bason currently confirmed.

The new Shaman King anime has yet to confirm a concrete release date for its release in April, but Joji Furuta will be directing the anime for studio Bridge. Shoji Yonemura will be writing the scrips, Satohiko Sano will serve as character designer, and Yuki Hayashi will compose the music for the new anime. What do you think of Tao Jun and Lee Pailong's new looks? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!