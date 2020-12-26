Shaman King Reboot Reveals New Character Designs, Returning Cast

✖

Shaman King has revealed new character designs and more returning cast members for its rebooted anime series! Currently slated for a release in April 2021, Hiroyuki Takei's famous action series is coming back for a second chance at its anime adaptation. While the first anime series from the early 2000s had to end its run with an original ending because of the manga's troubled end, this new series will be at a much better place as it will be taking on the new complete version of the series released by Takei years after the original manga's run came to its end.

What's bound to be most exciting for fans of that first anime run are not only the updated looks for each of the characters, but the confirmation that voices behind many of those characters in the 2001 series will be coming back to reprise their roles. As part of the latest batch of confirmations, Inuko Inuyama will be returning as Manta Oyamada, and Romi Park will be performing for Tao Ren once more. Bason will be voiced by Kousuke Takaguchi this time around, however, replacing Shinpachi Tsuji. You can check out their updated character designs below:

Along with these three are the also confirmed returning Masahiko Tanaka as Ryunosuke Umemiya and Wataru Takagi as Tokagero. Their new designs can be seen below:

They'll be joined by the also returning Katsuyuki Konishi as Amidamaru, Megumi Hayashibara as Anna Kyoyama, and Minami Takayama as Hao Asakura. Yoko Hikasa will be replacing Yuko Sato, however, as the voice of Yoh Asakura when the new Shaman King series makes its debut sometime in April next year.

What did you think of Shaman King's first anime series? Are you excited to see the changes this new series makes? Which moments are you most looking forward to seeing in action? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!