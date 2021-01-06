Shaman King Reboot Confirms More Returning Cast, Character Designs

✖

Shaman King has confirmed more returning cast and character designs for the new anime series! One of the biggest announcements from last year was the confirmation that Hiroyuki Takei's Shaman King manga would be getting a second chance at its anime with a brand new series. While the first anime adaptation eventually had to come up with its own original ending due to Takei's manga not being complete at the time, this new series will be adapting the complete story as Takei originally envisioned it with some of that material finally being made available in English late last year.

But while this new series will be offering updated takes on each of the characters, many of them will sound familiar to those who had enjoyed the original Japanese release of the first anime series. In fact, the newest update for the reboot confirmed that Yuji Ueda will be returning from the 2001 anime series to voice Horohoro in the new series. You can check out his character design from Shaman King's official Twitter account:

Unfortunately while Ueda will be returning for the new series, his partner will have a different voice this time around. Replacing Nana Mizuki in the original anime, Megumi Nakajima will be voicing Kororo in the new Shaman King anime. They'll be joined by the also returning Katsuyuki Konishi as Amidamaru, Megumi Hayashibara as Anna Kyoyama, Minami Takayama as Hao Asakura, Masahiko Tanaka as Ryunosuke Umemiya, Wataru Takagi as Tokagero, Inuko Inuyama as Manta Oyamada, and Romi Park as Tao Ren.

Shaman King's new series is currently slated for a release in April, and will feature Yoko Hikasa as Yoh Asakura, who is replacing Yuko Sato from the first series. An exact release date for the new series has yet to be confirmed at the time of this writing, but we'll keep you updated on any major updates on that front as soon as they are available.

