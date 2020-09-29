Shaman King Cosplay Brings Anna Back to the Spotlight

✖

Shaman King might not be making its grand return to anime until next year, but one cosplay has brought Anna Kyoyama back to the spotlight way before then. Hiroyuki Takei's Shaman King notoriously never released its complete story in the United States (as the final three volumes had not been fully translated until recently), but soon fans will have a new way to experience the entire story with the upcoming reboot anime offering a more complete version of the story that the first anime adaptation never got to do with its original ending.

This complete version of the story is the one Takei originally intended to tell before the initial truncated end of the manga, and one that he revisited with an updated release a few years later. This meant more from fan favorite characters like Anna, who unfortunately got brushed to the side in the original anime series in favor of some bigger battles and set pieces. But she's continuing to shine through cosplay.

Artist @mk_ays (who you can find more work from on Instagram here) has put the spotlight back on Anna with a fun take on her full shaman look. As the fiance of the main character of the series, Anna played a major role in Shaman King and she's one of the many returning characters fans will want to see in action once more with the new anime next year. Check it out:

Megumi Hayashibara will be making her return from the original 2001 series for the new anime to voice Anna, and she will be joined by the also confirmed to return Katsuyuki Konishi as Amidamaru and Minami Takayama as Hao Asakura. Yoko Hikasa will be replacing Yuko Sato as the voice of Yoh Asakura, however. Although there is currently no concrete release date set for the new Shaman King anime just yet, it currently has a release window set for April 2021.

Are you excited for the new Shaman King anime? Which characters are you most looking forward to seeing again in the new reboot series? Which moments are you most looking forward to seeing getting a re-do? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!