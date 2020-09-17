Shaman King Is Coming Back and Its New Trailer Has Fans Hyped
Shaman King is one of the better anime to debut in the early 2000s, but some fans felt the series was on its way to being forgotten. Despite its popularity, no word had been given on the franchise until a new anime was announced this year. It was confirmed Shaman King would be getting a reboot, and fans were quick to celebrate. And after a bit of waiting, the first promo for the new series is out.
Oh, and fans are loving it. Just in case you had any doubt. The title is just as fresh as it was in 2001, and netizens are eager to see how this reboot stacks up to the original.
If you check the slides below, you will see what we are talking about. Shaman King dropped a first-look on fan hours ago, and it gives a close look at the reboot. The updated art style cannot be overlooked, and fans admit they are blown away by how different this reboot looks from the original. But after nearly twenty years, you would expect a thing or three to change, right?
For those who are unfamiliar with Shaman King, the series was published back in June 1998 by creator Hiroyuki Takei. The series ended in 2004 shortly after its first anime wrapped. Now, this new season hopes to finish Yoh Asakura's story, and you can read the series' official synopsis from Kodansha below:
"Shamans possess mysterious powers that allow them to commune with gods, spirits, and even the dead…and Manta Oyamada's about to learn all about them, because his class just welcomed a new transfer student: Yoh Asakura, a boy from way off in Izumo…and a shaman in training!"
Comparison of Yoh and Anna from the original "Shaman King" anime with the newly released PV of the reboot.
The new version will be animated by Studio Bridge and is slated to premiere in April 2021.
Can't wait! 🥰 pic.twitter.com/Pn680AFu3Z— Anime Corner (@animecorner_ac) September 17, 2020
2001 anime vs 2021 anime
THE GLOW UP #ShamanKing DESERVES.— тαℓєѕ σf cσσkíє 🎮 *deceased due to #GOW5 teaser* (@ArcanaLegacy) September 17, 2020
IT LOOKS SO CLEAN pic.twitter.com/lpzjCVB6lo
I’M SO HYPED FOR SHAMAN KING OMG pic.twitter.com/67wNKKexsL— 𝒜𝓃𝓃𝒾𝑒 (@agueroagnis_) September 16, 2020
The greatest anime villain is making a comeback #shamanking pic.twitter.com/oi2RcdGuzE— NBorbin #SHAMANKING (@NBorbin) September 16, 2020
I'm speechless. This looks so promising #shamanking pic.twitter.com/qrWqIdNv1P— Nk (@Nk73157551) September 16, 2020
Uh, the list of works by the studio and the director does not impress me at all, actually I'm scared for the Shaman King remake ...— skariz (@JessyWorld13) September 17, 2020
LETS F-CKING GO YALL THIS LOOKS SO F-CKING GOOD SHAMAN KING GONNA BE GOAT 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/UEYP5VubyJ— Ino ⁷ 🖋 😠// Read Vinland Saga and Berserk !!! (@Ino_Art_LK) September 17, 2020
Shaman King 2021 will save us all— 🦇 it's freakin bats 🦇 (@diegocon24) September 17, 2020