Shaman King Is Coming Back and Its New Trailer Has Fans Hyped

Shaman King is one of the better anime to debut in the early 2000s, but some fans felt the series was on its way to being forgotten. Despite its popularity, no word had been given on the franchise until a new anime was announced this year. It was confirmed Shaman King would be getting a reboot, and fans were quick to celebrate. And after a bit of waiting, the first promo for the new series is out.

Oh, and fans are loving it. Just in case you had any doubt. The title is just as fresh as it was in 2001, and netizens are eager to see how this reboot stacks up to the original.

If you check the slides below, you will see what we are talking about. Shaman King dropped a first-look on fan hours ago, and it gives a close look at the reboot. The updated art style cannot be overlooked, and fans admit they are blown away by how different this reboot looks from the original. But after nearly twenty years, you would expect a thing or three to change, right?

For those who are unfamiliar with Shaman King, the series was published back in June 1998 by creator Hiroyuki Takei. The series ended in 2004 shortly after its first anime wrapped. Now, this new season hopes to finish Yoh Asakura's story, and you can read the series' official synopsis from Kodansha below:

"Shamans possess mysterious powers that allow them to commune with gods, spirits, and even the dead…and Manta Oyamada's about to learn all about them, because his class just welcomed a new transfer student: Yoh Asakura, a boy from way off in Izumo…and a shaman in training!"

So, what do you think about this reboot? Are you ready to see this new take on Shaman King?